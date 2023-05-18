SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the successful completion of a live network trial with Hawe Telekom leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution. The trial, conducted on Hawe Telekom’s Warsaw-Poznan-Frankfurt route, validates Hawe Telekom’s readiness to provide high-bandwidth wholesale services to operators in Poland and interconnections to neighboring countries.

In the trial, Infinera’s ICE6 technology delivered high-performance 600G, 700G, and 800G transmissions on Hawe Telekom’s national and international routes over the existing optical line system.

“ICE6 operating in our international system has achieved full 800G single-wavelength throughput. Each ICE6 module has two line interfaces, which enabled us to achieve a total transmission of 1.6T on a single interface module. This validates Hawe Telekom’s ability to meet the highest operator standards, and we are prepared to offer the highest-speed services to our customers,” said Dominik Drozdowski, Vice President of the Management Board, Hawe Telekom S.A.

“Deploying Infinera’s innovative and industry-leading ICE6 solution will enable Hawe Telekom to keep pace with bandwidth demands and scale as needed, delivering secure, high-capacity services at the lowest cost possible,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We look forward to working with Hawe Telekom to deploy ICE6 across their network.”

Hawe Telekom is one of the leading operators in Poland to provide telecommunications services to other operators. As a carrier’s carrier, Hawe Telekom provides comprehensive and critical telecommunications services to fixed and mobile telephone network operators, cable television providers, internet providers, and all fiber optic network operators on the Hawe Telekom National Fibre-Optic Network spanning approximately 4,000 km throughout Poland.

