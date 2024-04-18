Former President Donald Trump continues to meet with foreign leaders, even as his criminal trial is underway in New York.
Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday in New York City to discuss the Ukraine-Russia conflict and NATO defense spending.
The pair were photographed entering Trump Tower, where Trump told reporters, “He’s done a fantastic job and he’s my friend.”
TRUMP TRIAL: JURY SELECTION TO RESUME IN NEW YORK CITY FOR 3RD DAY I
