Political Intrigue, Spies and Doomed Romances Light Up the Screen On Toku

TOKU premieres two exciting Chinese television series: Nothing Gold Can Stay and Lost in 1949

West Palm Beach, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOKU, the only 24/7 linear and on-demand network dedicated to delivering the most popular and sought-after tokusatsu, live-action anime and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English, is pleased to announce the network premieres of two exciting Chinese television series airing during the month of October.

Nothing Gold Can Stay is a 74-episode television series. Zhou Ying is sold to the powerful Shen family by her foster father, yet successfully escapes by sneaking into merchant Wu Ping’s palanquin. The Wu family agreed to take her in after witnessing her remarkable business acumen. Shen Xingyi, the pampered young master of the Shen family will end up falling in love with Zhou Ying. Nothing Gold Can Stay premieres Wednesday October 02 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Lost in 1949 tells the tale a female accountant named Huang Li Wen who, on New Year’s Day in 1949, returns to her hometown Shanghai in order to commemorate her husband and comrade’s death. The Shanghai streetwise Qiao Zhicai (Chen Kun) and his younger twin brother Qiao Lijie, together with accountant Huang Liwen must complete a secret mission and protect important people for the party. Lost in 1949 premieres Wednesday October 09 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

TOKU is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Cablevision Optimum, Claro TV, Xfinity, Hotwire Communications, Consolidated Communications or on-demand through Amazon Prime and watchtoku.com.

For more information on TOKU’s programming, please visit tokuhd.com.

