‘Political Malpractice in America’ Offers Impartial Analysis on the Current State of American Democracy and Solutions for Resolving Political, Economic and Cultural Divisiveness

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lack of public trust in federal government is not a new or particularly surprising trend. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center study, public trust remained near historic lows with only 17% of poll respondents indicating that they trusted the U.S. government to make the right choices for America. Despite this alarming statistic, many Americans still cling to an optimistic view that change is possible—however, it will require a complete transformation of both public and private institutions, as well as culture itself.

In his new book “Political Malpractice in America: Republic at Risk,” Randall L. Hull offers a comprehensive and timely examination of the existential threats posed to American democracy and an outline to a better, more prosperous future. Drawing from his lengthy experience on the frontlines of global business activity, he analyzes the crisis posed to the U.S. by unchecked capitalism, deepening wealth inequality, globalization, climate change, systematic racism, global and domestic terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic, and government’s failure to confront, debate and solve these challenges. Hull goes beyond a diagnosis by providing real-world solutions rooted in restoring the founding American principles of equality and justice.

Weaving in data-driven analysis and historical anecdotes, Hull also demonstrates how rabid partisanship and the influence of corporate greed and dark money have put American democracy in extreme peril and created a division deeper than any time since the Civil War. He argues that cultural polarization and civil unrest were catalysts for the 2016 presidential election, the results of which were shaped by protest votes from an angry, disenfranchised, and poorer middle class against establishment politics.

Hull’s solution lies in holding elected leaders accountable, restoring a balanced capitalism, and nurturing an equality of both conditions and opportunities. Through expanding high-quality public education, enacting national service requirements, reforming campaign finance law, investing in infrastructure, reforming taxation and other improvements, Hull believes that both American democracy and civility can be restored.

“My hope is that ‘Political Malpractice in America’ will initiate discussions nationwide on the crisis in our dysfunctional and divisive federal government and inspire Americans to take action to transform our political processes, restore bipartisanship and end the current culture war that our leaders seem to perpetuate,” said Hull.

“Hull addresses the present state of political divisiveness, the challenges that await us in the near future, and ultimately how our political and economic institutions need to be reshaped to promote the common good,” wrote Michael Smerconish, radio host on Sirius XM POTUS and program host on CNN. “An important read as we head into the 2020 election and into a new global era.”

“Hull moves beyond just telling us what is wrong with the system and offers some provocative ideas that should further this important debate and discussion,” wrote Charlie Dent, Senior Policy Advisor at DLA Piper, CNN contributor and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Pennsylvania’s 15th district.

About the author

Randall L. Hull is a retired global business executive who worked in the energy and chemicals industries for over 40 years, giving him unique, real-world insight on globalization and capitalism and how they have shaped today’s economy. He is also an avid student of U.S. history, having grown up near the hallowed ground of Antietam, Gettysburg, and Valley Forge. He earned his B.S. with honors in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University in 1973 and his MBA from Harvard University in 1978. “Political Malpractice in America” is his first book and was recently featured on Bookauthority.com’s list of “66 Best New Politics Books To Read In 2020.” To learn more, please visit politicalmalpracticeusa.com.

