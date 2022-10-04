Breaking News
Political Marketers in 2022 are Most Excited About CTV and Programmatic Ad Opportunities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Polling from Basis Technologies Reveals Political Marketer Opinions About Digital Media

Jaime Vasil, group vice president, Basis Technologies

“The expansion of CTV ad opportunities coupled with the capabilities in programmatic ad buying is having a transformative effect for political marketers. The speed and efficiency political marketers have in this channel is extra effective because of the large swath of voters they can reach who are not watching linear TV,” said Jaime Vasil, group vice president, Basis Technologies. “In just a short time span, expertise in this channel has become essential for elections. We’ve seen how high quality digital inventory access with speed and scale has been an equalizer in the primaries, and we think it could make a difference in swinging contests in the general elections.”

Basis Technologies’ services teams advise, optimize, and help marketers navigate effectively through the perpetual evolution of digital media. Digital advertisers need effective solutions and optimization strategies. Enter Basis Technologies’ media strategy and activation services.

Most Promising 2022 Developments for Political Marketers’ Digital Campaigns

According to Basis Technologies, a vast majority of respondents consider connected TV (CTV) the most promising development for digital campaigns. Basis Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising. It’s Candidate and Causes team has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy.

Importance of Programmatic Advertising for Political Digital Campaigns

Programmatic advertising will be important to digital campaigns for 92% of political marketers in 2022, according to Basis Technologies. Basis Technologies is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising. It’s Candidate and Causes team has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced polling data showing that connected TV (CTV) is the most promising development for 2022 elections digital marketers. Additionally, 92% of political marketers now say that programmatic advertising will be important for their campaigns. Basis Technologies’ survey was completed in July 2022 by a variety of agencies, consultants and advocacy organizations specializing in political and advocacy marketing.

To read the report, ‘Digital Media Insights in Political Marketing,’ visit: https://basis.net/blog/digital-media-insights-in-political-marketing-2022-elections-edition.

Additional survey data shows that:

  • There are more respondents in 2022 saying ‘Voter file data’ is promising than in 2020.
  • A majority of respondents allocate between 25 to 55 percent of budgets to digital.
  • The overwhelming majority of professionals (92%) affirm that programmatic advertising is important.
  • For the capabilities of programmatic advertising partners, CTV inventory scale is the most important, although customer service support has some importance as well.
  • More than half of respondents say that the Great Resignation has not affected them.
  • For two election cycles in a row, the most concerning factor for digital campaigns is ‘digital platforms shifting policies and restrictions on political ads.’

As the 2022 U.S. election season ramps up, Basis Technologies’ survey illustrates thoughts from political marketers as they navigate the digital media landscape. Many campaigns for the 500+ congressional and state executive races this election season, plus a wide range of ballot measures, are exploring strategies that incorporate connected TV, programmatic and other addressable advertising elements available in digital media.

Basis Technologies has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy for over 15 years. Its Basis platform provides a comprehensive selection of unique buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis Technologies offers flexible service models with expertise in ad buying tactics for programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social. Since 2007, Basis Technologies has helped power digital media for over 1,500 political campaigns and independent expenditure committees, and over 2,000 issue advocacy advertisers. In 2020, among the 400+ U.S. elections campaigns working with Basis Technologies, 70% had winning outcomes.

About Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
917-573-4157
anthony.loredo@basis.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32053c5c-6800-434d-98c0-a4ec21429278

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a7a937-fa4d-4469-ab00-0a573035e3c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca30261c-3c36-4007-a1d2-306f3809c6bc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83a9eaee-788a-4b7e-8692-b35f2842611e

