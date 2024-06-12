Political newcomer Ronald Russell was projected to win the Republican primary for Maine’s 1st congressional district as of late Tuesday.
Russell defeated fellow first-time candidate Andrew Piantidosi in the contest and will face longtime Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree in the general election.
He made his military service a hallmark of his campaign, describing his father’s time serving as a World War II artilleryman who convinced a young Russell to apply to West Point military
