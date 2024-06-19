Top House Republicans are criticizing President Biden’s new executive order that’s expected to shield as many as 500,000 illegal immigrants from deportation.

“President Biden’s election-year, 11th-hour ploy for mass amnesty is not surprising, but it is an important reminder for anyone who doubted: This administration was never serious about securing the border,” House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital.

“By

[Read Full story at source]