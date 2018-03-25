Poll shows most French oppose arms sales to Saudi-led Yemen coalition

PARIS (Reuters) – Seventy-five percent of French people want President Emmanuel Macron to suspend arms’ exports to countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, involved in the Yemeni war, a YouGov poll showed on Monday.
