Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pollock Cohen LLP: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against NordicTrack For Cancelling Live iFIT Fitness Classes

Pollock Cohen LLP: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against NordicTrack For Cancelling Live iFIT Fitness Classes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

NEWARK, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 8, 2022, Pollock Cohen LLP filed a class action lawsuit against exercise companies NordicTrack and iFIT in New Jersey federal court alleging that the company has bilked their loyal customers by promising them live classes when they use their bikes and treadmills – and abruptly cancelling the service and refusing to refund any money for the disbanded program. The lawsuit was filed on behalf people who purchased NordicTrack machines equipped with the company’s iFIT software and live fitness classes.

The suit alleges that NordicTrack breached its written and implied warranties given to customers by promising them that the bikes and treadmills could be used for live fitness classes available from an iFIT subscription; and then cancelling that programing on May 27, 2022. Even though live fitness classes are no longer offered through an iFIT subscription, NordicTrack has not offered customers any discounts or compensation despite the materially diminished service.

“Live fitness classes are a major reason people purchased a NordicTrack machine,” said Raphael Janove, an attorney with New York-based law firm Pollock Cohen LLP which represents the plaintiffs. “People paid thousands of dollars for the ability to train live with real instructors and compete against other fitness buffs. Now these bikes and treadmills cannot do what they were intended for.”

In 2021, NordicTrack customers streamed 142 million live and on-demand workouts, and iFIT has over 6.1 million subscribers. On May 16, 2022, NordicTrack and Peloton announced a settlement of all the litigation between the two companies – which has been extensive. As part of that settlement, NordicTrack and iFIT agreed to remove some of iFIT’s live features.

For more information, visit https://www.pollockcohen.com/ifit-cancellation. The complaint is available here.

For Immediate Release
Contact: Raphael Janove
215-667-8607
Email: rjanove@pollockcohen.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.