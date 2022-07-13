Pollock Cohen LLP: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against NordicTrack For Cancelling Live iFIT Fitness Classes

NEWARK, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 8, 2022, Pollock Cohen LLP filed a class action lawsuit against exercise companies NordicTrack and iFIT in New Jersey federal court alleging that the company has bilked their loyal customers by promising them live classes when they use their bikes and treadmills – and abruptly cancelling the service and refusing to refund any money for the disbanded program. The lawsuit was filed on behalf people who purchased NordicTrack machines equipped with the company’s iFIT software and live fitness classes.

The suit alleges that NordicTrack breached its written and implied warranties given to customers by promising them that the bikes and treadmills could be used for live fitness classes available from an iFIT subscription; and then cancelling that programing on May 27, 2022. Even though live fitness classes are no longer offered through an iFIT subscription, NordicTrack has not offered customers any discounts or compensation despite the materially diminished service.

“Live fitness classes are a major reason people purchased a NordicTrack machine,” said Raphael Janove, an attorney with New York-based law firm Pollock Cohen LLP which represents the plaintiffs. “People paid thousands of dollars for the ability to train live with real instructors and compete against other fitness buffs. Now these bikes and treadmills cannot do what they were intended for.”

In 2021, NordicTrack customers streamed 142 million live and on-demand workouts, and iFIT has over 6.1 million subscribers. On May 16, 2022, NordicTrack and Peloton announced a settlement of all the litigation between the two companies – which has been extensive. As part of that settlement, NordicTrack and iFIT agreed to remove some of iFIT’s live features.

