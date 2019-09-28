Polls close in Afghanistan presidential election: official

Polling centers in a presidential election closed in Afghanistan on Saturday amid accusations that voting was flawed and the voter turn out was very thin, heightening fears that an unclear result could drive country into further chaos.
