Polonious Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification for Knox Grade Case Management System

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polonious Investigation Management Systems (Polonious), premier providers of SIU and investigation management systems, announced the receipt of the International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 security certification for its Knox Grade case management system. This ISO certification confirms that Polonious Investigation Management solutions meet international security standards for data and systems protection.

“The ISO 27001 certification of our Knox Grade product further emphasizes our commitment to our customers, providing a secure and efficient Case Management System Solution,” said Rick Shepherd, President of Polonious Investigation Management Systems.  “As cyber attacks become more prevalent and sophisticated, we face growing complexity in keeping sensitive client information secure. The ISO 27001 certification ensures that the Polonious Knox Grade product meets the highest standards for protecting client information.”

To achieve ISO 27001 certification for its Knox Grade product, Polonious Pty Ltd underwent a rigorous assessment of its information security management systems, including policies, procedures, risk management and operating controls. ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), and defines how organizations should manage and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls. In order to achieve the certification, compliance was validated by an independent security firm, after demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data. With the successful ISO 27001 certification, multinational businesses can utilize Polonious’s Knox Grade Case Management System and APIs, trusting that the company has implemented the necessary security best practices.

About Polonius Investigations Management Systems (Polonious)

Polonious Investigation Case Management System (PCMS) was created to meet a need for software solutions focused on case and incident management in the insurance and investigation industries.  Since 2004, PCMS has been implemented in over 80 organizations around the globe with varied business processes and requirements from large insurance carriers to small forensic teams.

Polonious Pty LTD, global headquarters is located in Sydney Australia. Polonious Investigation Management Systems, LLC operates a North American Headquarters in Boynton Beach, Florida.

For more information about Polonious, please contact Gary LaFond, VP of Sales & Marketing at [email protected] or visit the company website at www.investigation-management.com.

Media Contact:
Gary LaFond
Vice President – Sales & Marketing
Polonious Investigation Systems, LLC
888.650.POLO (7656)
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
