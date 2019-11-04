Breaking News
Polsinelli Elects New Shareholders Nationwide and Adds New Associates Ahead of Upcoming 2020 Fiscal Year

Firm growth continues momentum with the addition of 140 attorneys in 2019

Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli is pleased to announce the election of 31 attorneys to shareholder, effective today. The new shareholders were elected based on their superior client service and dedicated legal commitment.

 

The new shareholders span across 11 Polsinelli offices and 19 practices, covering all six of the firm’s departments.

 

“It takes dedication, hard work and proven results to become a shareholder at our firm,” said Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Chase Simmons. “On behalf of the entire firm, I’d like to congratulate all of these esteemed attorneys who have achieved the coveted position of shareholder. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to rise through the ranks in their legal careers.”

 

The election of the 31 new shareholders concludes another year of significant growth for Polsinelli. In 2019, the firm added more than 140 new attorneys and opened its newest office in Miami, an important geographical expansion in the Southeast to serve clients in the health care, real estate, financial services, logistics and entertainment industries.

 

Adding to the firm’s continued growth, 20 new associates join Polsinelli to support clients coast-to-coast, a result of increased client needs and focus. The new associates are located throughout 10 different offices and 12 practice areas.

 

With a total of 46 service areas spanning nine divisions and six departments, Polsinelli continues expansion in alignment with industry demand and the changing legal landscape. Today, Polsinelli has over 875 attorneys across 21 offices.

 

Polsinelli congratulates the following new shareholders:  

 

Atlanta

  • Ray J. Lindholm Health Care Litigation and Disputes Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law.
  • Ellen H. Persons Government Investigations Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law.

 

Chicago

  • Mary Kathryn Curry Workforce Development, Investigations & Compliance Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
  • Frank J. Eichenlaub Real Estate Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.
  • Abby M. Flanagan Real Estate Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
  • Kelly M. Greco – Real Estate Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Law.
  • Neal D. Shah – Health Care Alignment and Organizations Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.
  • Joseph T. Van Leer – Health Care Alignment and Organizations Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

 

Dallas

  • Alexis L. Angell Health Care Litigation and Disputes Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University.
  • Caitlin J. Morgan Commercial Litigation Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Albany Law School.

 

Denver

  • Finity Jernigan – Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Companies Practice Group . She earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.
  • Milan M. Vinnola – Chemical Science Patent Prosecution. She earned her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.
  • Peter F. Waltz – Securities & Corporate Finance Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

 

Kansas City

  • Joseph W. Aaker Capital Markets/Commercial Lending Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School.
  • Kathryn T. Allen Tech Transactions & Data Privacy Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Texas A&M University School of Law.
  • Jason N. W. Plowman Employment Disputes, Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis.
  • Andrew O. Schulte – Energy Law Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Boston College Law School.
  • Christopher P. Simpson – Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Companies Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

 

Los Angeles

  • Adam P. Daniels – Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Patent Prosecution Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.
  • Eric R. Garcia – Medical Devices/Mechanical Engineering Patent Prosecution Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law.

 

Phoenix

  • Timothy D. Fontes – Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Patent Prosecution Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law.
  • Adam B. Merrill – Employment Class Actions Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Arizona State University.
  • Gus E. Schneider – Real Estate Finance Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Arizona State University.

 

San Francisco

  • Ryan P. Davis – Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Patent Prosecution Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law.

 

Silicon Valley

  • Shelton W. Austin – Electrical Engineering/Computer Science Patent Prosecution Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law.

 

St. Louis

  • Lilian Doan Davis Employment Disputes, Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group. She earned her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law.
  • Garrett T. Jackson – Health Care Alignment and Organizations Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law.
  • Joseph R. Mantovani – Corporate and Transactional Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.
  • Andrew J. Smolik – Corporate and Transactional Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Law.
  • Britton St. Onge – Commercial Litigation Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

 

Washington, D.C.

  • Sunwoo Lee IP Litigation Practice Group. He earned his J.D. from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.

 

 

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 875 attorneys in 21 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm’s attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, middle-market corporate, labor and employment and business litigation. Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California.

