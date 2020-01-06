Polsinelli Partners with UnitedLex to Launch New PolsinelliPLUS Solutions Center

Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli has launched a new Litigation Solution Center called PolsinelliPLUS in partnership with UnitedLex. PolsinelliPLUS will expand upon the firm’s current litigation support offerings to provide attorneys and clients with the highest quality eDiscovery and investigative support services.

“Polsinelli understands the physical and economic burden that clients experience with eDiscovery and legal data management. We are committed to continuous innovation that reduces cost and drives value for the companies we serve. This new solutions center will provide the highest level of customer service across the eDiscovery spectrum,” Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Chase Simmons said. “We’re excited about this partnership and the new opportunities that AI integration into our delivery models will provide for client service and case management.”

Polsinelli’s work will be enhanced by UnitedLex’s industry-leading approach to controlling total litigation spend. Powered by Questio, UnitedLex’s proprietary early case assessment tool, Polsinelli and its clients gain an immediate advantage by increasing speed to intelligence and reducing the number of documents that attorneys must review by 90 percent.

PolsinelliPLUS will leverage UnitedLex’s continually evolving technology platforms relating to eDiscovery, contracts, and intellectual property. Operationalized through integrated workflows, quality assurance processes, and AI technology accelerators, the partnership will maximize value for clients.

In addition, PolsinelliPLUS provides its attorneys with access to more than 1,500 global attorney reviewers, as well as on-site training, lectures, and continuing legal education programs to help attorneys and staff remain at the forefront of the latest technology, trends, and cost-savings options.

“Polsinelli is a textbook example of a law firm that has embraced digital transformation. PolsinelliPLUS has allowed UnitedLex and Polsinelli to achieve the best possible outcomes for clients. We could not be more aligned on our collective mission and are grateful for the opportunity to have built this with the great people at Polsinelli,” UnitedLex President David Deppe said.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 900 attorneys in 21 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm’s attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, middle-market corporate, labor and employment and business litigation. Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is an award-winning enterprise legal services provider that drives transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,700 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative service models and digitally powered solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.

