Polyacrylamide industry is anticipated to register 6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to Increasing demand in petroleum industry in North America.

The polyacrylamide market value is slated to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rise in demand for water treatment facilities in regions such as the Asia Pacific is a critical factor positively influencing the industry landscape. The accelerating consumer shift toward adopting and maintaining healthy living standards has significantly pushed the demand for purified drinking water.

The increasing water scarcity and the consistently declining groundwater levels across several economies have boosted the installation of new water treatment plants. These trends are likely to create a strong market demand from water treatment industry. The stringent regulatory norms across numerous economies and the increasing global initiatives focused on minimizing the proportion of untreated water will augment the industry growth trajectory.

Expanding textile sector to boost the demand for non-ionic polyacrylamide

Polyacrylamide market from non-ionic segment amassed more than USD 740 million in 2022 and is expected to register 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Non-ionic polyacrylamides improve the adhesiveness and permeability of the fabric. These attributes help boost its anti-static properties while minimizing cloth end breakage rate and starch spots. The extensive product utilization for clarification, sedimentation, and flocculation treatment of industrial wastewater will propel non-ionic polyacrylamide sales in the next ten years.

Increasing sustainable packaging requirements to push product adoption in paper-making applications

Polyacrylamide market from paper-making applications is set to expand at around 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Across the paper-making industry, polyacrylamides are integrated to enhance the retention of fillers and fine articles. The increasing emphasis on improving the packaging quality of FMCG products may significantly propel the demand for packaging paper and paperboard. In addition, the dramatic expansion of the global e-commerce industry and the subsequent rise in demand for paper packaging materials for logistic and shipping operations will create optimistic scenarios for the polyacrylamide industry statistics.

Increased focus on maintaining environmental sustainability to push product demand across Europe

Europe polyacrylamide market is poised to record a valuation of over USD 1.5 billion by 2032. The emerging sustainability trends and a dramatic rise in wastewater treatment practices are some of the leading factors driving regional expansion. Additionally, an increased emphasis on improving the quality of life and ensuring resource availability for future generations has escalated urban waste management practices. This will bolster the demand for polyacrylamide across Europe.

Strategic investments to stimulate the competitive landscape

Prominent enterprises participating in the polyacrylamide market are BASF SE, SNF Floerger Group, Kemira Oyj, Solvay, AnhuiJucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, PetroChina Company Limited, Anhui Tianrun Chemical Co. Ltd, Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation, Jiangsu Feymer Technology, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Shangdong Polymer Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd., Solenis LLC, Ashland Inc, ZL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd, King Union Group Corp, Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt Ltd, Shuiheng Chemical Industry, and Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd. among others.

