The rise in the consumption and rapid production of PBT-based products in the U.S. witnessed high demand for polybutylene terephthalate.

Rockville, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Polybutylene Terephthalate Market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from its estimated value of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023.

The market for polybutylene terephthalate is expected to rise as a result of increasing integration and manufacturers’ increased capacity to respond to the positive network externalities across the consumer products, machinery, and packaging industries.

PBT, or polybutylene terephthalate, has many advantages for car designers as well as processors. Both the interior and exterior of the car can make use of it. It is more beneficial in many electrical and electronic applications due to its high electrical resistance and dielectric strength.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

PBT is widely used in the automotive sector for applications such as connectors, housings, sensors, and electrical components. The growing automotive industry in North America is driving the demand for PBT materials. PBT offers numerous benefits for both processors and designers in the automotive industry. It can be used in both the interior and exterior parts of the automobile.

PBT offers excellent electrical insulation properties and is resistant to heat and chemicals, making it suitable for various electrical and electronic applications. The expanding electrical and electronics industry, including consumer electronics and telecommunications, is fueling the demand for PBT.

PBT is a lightweight material that helps reduce the weight of vehicles, leading to improved fuel efficiency. With the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel economy, PBT is gaining traction in the automotive industry.

PBT is a thermoplastic that can be recycled, offering a sustainable alternative to other materials. The growing awareness and preference for eco-friendly materials are contributing to the demand for PBT, as it can be recycled and reused.

Continuous advancements in PBT manufacturing processes, including improved material properties and enhanced performance characteristics, are driving the adoption of PBT in various industries. These advancements are expanding the application scope of PBT and stimulating market growth.

Vital Indicators Shaping the Future of the Industry

Changes in regulations and standards related to environmental sustainability, recycling, and safety can significantly impact the PBT market in various geographies such as North America. Regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly materials and restricting the use of hazardous substances can shape the future demand for PBT.

Advancements in PBT manufacturing processes, such as improved polymerization techniques, compounding methods, and additive formulations, can enhance the material properties and performance characteristics of PBT. Technological innovations and breakthroughs can drive the growth and application potential of PBT.

Economic factors, such as GDP growth, consumer spending patterns, and industrial activities, play a crucial role in the demand for PBT. Market trends, including evolving customer preferences, product innovations, and emerging applications, can also shape the future of the PBT market.

The automotive industry is a significant consumer of PBT, and trends in this sector can impact the market. Factors such as electric vehicle adoption, autonomous driving technologies, lightweight strategies, and changing automotive designs and components can influence the demand for PBT.

Increasing emphasis on sustainability and circular economy principles can drive the demand for recyclable and eco-friendly materials like PBT. Initiatives promoting recycling infrastructure, waste reduction, and closed-loop material systems can shape the future prospects of the PBT market.

Challenges Hindering the Market Growth

PBT production relies on raw materials such as terephthalic acid and 1,4-butanediol, whose prices can be subject to volatility due to factors like supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical events, and fluctuations in crude oil prices. Unpredictable raw material costs can impact the profitability and competitiveness of PBT manufacturers.

PBT faces competition from other engineering plastics and thermoplastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), and polycarbonate (PC). These materials offer similar or overlapping properties, and customers may choose them over PBT based on factors like cost, performance requirements, or specific application needs, posing a challenge to the growth of PBT.

Environmental regulations and restrictions on certain substances, such as halogenated flame retardants, can pose challenges for PBT manufacturers. Compliance with stringent regulations related to emissions, waste management, and hazardous substances can increase costs and limit the market opportunities for PBT.

How Competition Influences the Market

Key companies in the market are focusing on entering into long-term supply contracts with electronics and automotive manufacturing companies to expand their customer base and global footprints. The competition encourages manufacturers to differentiate their PBT products through various means, such as improving performance characteristics, introducing innovative features, or offering customized solutions.

Manufacturers may invest in research and development to develop unique formulations or improve material properties to gain a competitive edge in the PBT market. Manufacturers are improving their overall portfolio by offering customized solutions to their customers.

Key Companies Profiled

DSM

Röchling

RTP Company

Chang Chun Group

Duromer Products Pty Ltd

Nan Ya Plastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Sahara International Petrochemicals Co.

Samyang Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Segmentation of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry Research

By Type : Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate 15% Reinforced 30% Reinforced 50% Reinforced >50% Reinforced Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate

By Processing Method : Injection Moulding Extrusion Others

By End Use: Automotive Body Panels Ignition Coil Bobbins Covered Insulations Exhaust System part Ignition System Others Packaging Food Products Cosmetics Electrical & Electronics Transformer Coil Bobbins Adapter Coil Bobbins Deflection Coils CRT & Potentiometer Stands Switching connectors Motor Cover and Bushings Others Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen Appliances Others Machinery Transport machinery parts Sewing Machines Textile Machinery Parts Power Tool Parts Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



