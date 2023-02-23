Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Bluestar Silicones, Hubei Xin Sihai Chemical Co., Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG are some of the prominent players in the Polydimethylsiloxane Industry. North America is expected to be the most opportunistic polydimethylsiloxane market, accumulating 26.5% revenue in 2022.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global polydimethylsiloxane market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The global market held a valuation of US$ 1,533.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to secure US$ 2,644.7 Million in 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to modern medical advances demanding sophisticated polydimethylsiloxane systems.

Furthermore, the demand for cosmetic and personal care products is also driving growth in the polydimethylsiloxane market. To meet the exploding demand for self-healing composites from end-use industries, polydimethylsiloxane producers have expanded production facilities and further develop new products in the market.

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is a silicon-based organic polymer that is inert, non-flammable, and non-toxic. The compound is generally known as dimethicone. Polydimethylsiloxane is an optically clear and viscous substance.

In addition to its water repellence, anti-foaming, low vapor pressure, low surface tension, oxidation resistance, heat, heat stability, resistance, good dielectric properties, and others make PDMS an excellent material for a variety of industrial uses.

Polydimethylsiloxane comprises a diverse set of properties that make it useful in a variety of applications, including surfactants, cosmetics, medicines, anti-foaming agents, hydraulic fluids, coatings, and household products.

Attributing its versatility, the material has rapidly gained popularity in constructing devices that can be used to study the behavior of neural stem cells. In addition to having a low-cost and simple fabrication process, PDMS microchannels are among the most widely prototyped polymeric devices.

These devices are much more affordable than the ones made of silicon and glass. Owing to its numerous advantages across several other fabrication materials, polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) silicone elastomers have received much attention for the development of substrate platforms in mechanobiology and microfluidic applications.

Key Takeaways

Numerous sectors including cosmetics and medicine among others rely on the chemical and physical properties of PDMS. According to various forecasts, the cosmetic industry generated US$ 265 Billion by 2017 and contributed significantly to polydimethylsiloxane demand. As developing economies grow, there will be an increase in the demand for PDMS in lubricators, hydraulic fluids, and coatings in the market.

Polydimethylsiloxane is a liquid chemical used majorly in the production of adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Additionally, it has the unique advantage of being economically and environmentally friendly, which makes it an ideal material that can be produced using polymer-based siloxane.

Surging developments and investments in infrastructure have driven the global construction industry’s growth, particularly in the commercial sector. This is likely to propel the growth of the polydimethylsiloxane market since industry-specific adhesives and sealants are in high demand.

Polydimethylsiloxane is well known for its versatility and has proven to be an extremely diverse material. It is used in a variety of biomedical and medical applications including pediatrics, orthopedics, sensors, implants, catheters, punctual plugs, valves, electromechanical devices, and surgical instruments.

Polydimethylsiloxane is permeable to gaseous elements and compounds comprising of nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide, while providing a barrier to liquids, such as water, blood, and urine. Consequently, polydimethylsiloxane market revenues are expected to grow significantly during the current year.

Similar to an elastomer comprising a plethora of properties, PDMS has many distinct characteristics that make it attractive for a wider range of applications, including its low cost, permeability to gases, transparency, low autofluorescence, and high moldability.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Polydimethylsiloxane market are using the material in various end-use applications. Due to the increasing popularity of the product, many start-ups are not only engaged in producing low molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane but they are also involved in all aspects of distribution and production.

A majority of lower molecular weight polydimethylsiloxanes are used in pharmaceutical and personal care products due to the widespread application of polydimethylsiloxanes for chronic disease treatment.

Key Companies Profiled

Dow Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Bluestar Silicones

Hubei Xin Sihai Chemical Co.

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Jinan Haohua Industry Co. Ltd.

TCI Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Fisher Scientific International Inc.

Microsurfaces

Xona Microfluidics

SphereVis.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market

Polydimethylsiloxane Market by Type:

Lower Molecular Weight Polydimethylsiloxane

Higher Molecular Weight Polydimethylsiloxane

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polydimethylsiloxane

Polydimethylsiloxane Market by Application:

Polydimethylsiloxane for Lubricants and Greases

Polydimethylsiloxane for Surfactants and Antifoaming Agents

Polydimethylsiloxane for Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry

Polydimethylsiloxane for Food & Beverage Industry

Polydimethylsiloxane for Other Applications

More Insights into the Polydimethylsiloxane Market

The North American market is anticipated to dominate the global polydimethylsiloxane market. The region held around 26.5% of the global market share in 2022. Market dominance is likely to be facilitated by the presence of key players in the region and the growing demand for healthy food products.

The European region is expected to generate significant revenue in the global polydimethylsiloxane market and is expected to do so for many years to come. A market shares of 22.7% was taken into account in 2022.

