Rise in demand for polyelectrolytes in enhanced oil recovery (EOR)and increase in demand for wastewater treatment chemicals to drive polyelectrolytes market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global polyelectrolytes market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for polyelectrolytes is expected to close at US$ 1.26 billion.

Increasing demand for polyelectrolytes in water and wastewater treatment processes for coagulation, flocculation, and solid-liquid separation, is likely to drive the market for polyelectrolytes during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The polyelectrolytes market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few global players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global polyelectrolytes market report

SNF

Thermax Limited

Dow Chemical

BASF SE

Arkema

Kemira Oyj

Henan GO Biotech Co., Ltd

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies & Solution

Lenntech B.V.

KURITA (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD

Key Developments in the Polyelectrolytes Market

SNF is known for its commitment to research and innovation. The company invests significantly in R&D to develop new and improved polymer solutions with an emphasis on sustainable practices and technologies in its operations and products. The company’s polymers play a role in improving the environmental performance of industries by facilitating efficient water treatment and waste management.

Kemira Oyj Introduced new polyelectrolyte products optimized for water treatment processes, emphasizing improved efficiency and sustainability. The industry making collaborations with research institutions and water treatment facilities to develop innovative solutions for challenging water quality issues.

The surging industrialization and expansion of industries such as textiles, paper and pulp, chemicals, and mining generate demand for polyelectrolytes for applications like process optimization, solid-liquid separation, and wastewater treatment.

The increasing demand for enhanced oil recovery in oil and gas leads to increased demand for polyelectrolytes. Polyelectrolytes are also used in mining operations for ore processing, separation, and tailings treatment.

Increasing stringent government environmental regulations and awareness related to water quality and waste management encourage industries to adopt efficient water treatment solutions that utilize polyelectrolytes for effective pollutant removal, spurring market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the polyelectrolytes market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion

Based on type, the polycation segment is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Based on source, the synthetic segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on the application, the enhanced oil recovery segment accounts for a high share of the galvanized steel coil market, due to growing applications of polyelectrolytes in enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Polyelectrolytes Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing global population, urbanization, and industrialization drive the demand for effective water treatment solutions, contributing to the growth of the polyelectrolytes market.

Increasing demand for polyelectrolytes in drug delivery systems and biopharmaceutical formulations, and as stabilizers for proteins and enzymes, is expected to boost the market growth

The rising demand for efficient treatment solutions for their wastewater and process streams in industries such as oil & gas, mining, paper and pulp, and textiles is expected to offer significant opportunities for the polyelectrolytes market

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies create new opportunities for polyelectrolytes in various applications.

Increased technological advances and ongoing research and development efforts to improve the performance of polyelectrolytes and develop new formulations that meet specific application requirements contribute to market growth.

Polyelectrolytes Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for a significant market share in the polyelectrolytes market. The presence of various industries such as paper and pulp, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, contribute to the demand for polyelectrolytes. Increasing focus on water quality and environmental regulations, driving the demand for polyelectrolytes in water and wastewater treatment processes.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the polyelectrolytes market during the forecast period. The region’s population growth and water quality challenges drive the use of polyelectrolytes in water treatment. Increasing industrial growth in countries like China and India contributes to the demand for polyelectrolytes in applications ranging from water treatment to textiles.

Polyelectrolytes Market – Key Segments

By Type

Polycations

Polyanions

Polysalts

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

Chemically Modified

By Composition

Homopolymer

Copolymer

By Application

Coagulants

Flocculants

Thickener

Emulsifier

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Drug Delivery Systems

Batteries & Supercapacitors

Others

By End-use

Wastewater Treatment

Sugar Industry

Paper & Pulp

Power

Mining & Metallurgy

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Medical

Energy Storage

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

