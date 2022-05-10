Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market to Cross US$ 20 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

End-use industries gain from the several favorable characteristics of high-density polyethylene (HDPE); Utilization in pipes in building & construction industry propelling revenues in Asia Pacific polyethylene pipes & fittings market

Albany NY, United States, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polyethylene (PE) pipes and fittings including both HPDE and LDPE materials are gathering acceptance in wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Infrastructure in water irrigation, water distribution, and oil & gas distribution are extensively utilizing polyethylene material in above-the-ground as well as underground piping applications, thus driving the sales in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. The global valuation is projected to cross US$ 20 Bn by 2030, finds a TMR study.

The need for modernizing aging water infrastructure notably in developing regions is propelling substantial revenue gains in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. In developed countries, constant evaluation of the reliability of water supply systems has fuelled the sales revenues in the past few decades. Advancements in mechanical joining techniques and emerging technologies for producing lightweight and durable thermoplastic have enriched the value chain of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market.

The demand for durable piping and fittings for water and gas distribution worldwide is a key driver of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Over the years, the adoption of corrosion and maintenance free solutions for water & gas distribution infrastructure globally has bolstered the prospects, notes the in-depth TMR study.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77290

Key Findings of Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market Study

Rise in Pipe Replacement Projects to Spur Sales: Increasing trend of modernization of water distribution infrastructure in developed nations is boosting the revenue prospect in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Particularly in the U.S., increased government’s focus has added momentum in pipe replacement activities to meet the rising demand for water supply of its population. Apart from the water infrastructure, PE pipes are being preferred in drip irrigation, leach mining, and nuclear power plants, mainly owing to low operational cost.

Increasing trend of modernization of water distribution infrastructure in developed nations is boosting the revenue prospect in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Particularly in the U.S., increased government’s focus has added momentum in pipe replacement activities to meet the rising demand for water supply of its population. Apart from the water infrastructure, PE pipes are being preferred in drip irrigation, leach mining, and nuclear power plants, mainly owing to low operational cost. Regulatory Push for Reliable Products Supporting Lucrative Avenues: Regulatory agencies, notably including the U.S. EPA, have leant on reducing potable water pipe renewal costs. This has nudged players in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market to unveil more reliable and durable products, thereby shaping the contours of product innovation, notes the TMR study. This has propelled the preference of HDPE pipes in municipal water applications, especially in North America.

Regulatory agencies, notably including the U.S. EPA, have leant on reducing potable water pipe renewal costs. This has nudged players in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market to unveil more reliable and durable products, thereby shaping the contours of product innovation, notes the TMR study. This has propelled the preference of HDPE pipes in municipal water applications, especially in North America. Increasing Preference of LDPE Pipes in Oil & Gas Industries: Players in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market are witnessing revenue gains from the incremental opportunities arising out of the preference of LDPE pipes over HDPE pipes in certain applications. LDPE pipes and fittings are being adopted in oil & gas and chemical industries. They are also gaining popularity in indoor plumbing applications.

Get Covid 19 Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77290

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Key Drivers

Continuous expansion of the construction industry in developing and developed regions and rapidly increasing trend of modernization of irrigation sectors have created abundant avenues for firms in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market.

Growing investments in housing infrastructure and rapidly growing agriculture sector in several nations are generating lucrative opportunities.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77290

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market globally in 2019. Rise in investments in infrastructure development in China, Thailand, and India has generated massive lucrative avenues over the past few years. In the next few years, the regional market is anticipated to witness profitable avenues, underpinned by several global manufacturing companies shifting their base to emerging economies in Asia Pacific.

The opportunities in the North America polyethylene pipes & fittings market are expected to rise significantly in the next few years, with sizable revenue streams to come from the U.S. and Canada.

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Quick Fitting Inc., Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Supreme Pipes, Apollo Pipes, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., and Dow Chemical Company.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77290

Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Segmentation

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Material

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (including UHMWPE, PEX, and CPE)

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Product

Pipes

Fittings Quick Connect Fittings Transition Fittings Buttfusion Fittings Electrofusion Fittings Others (including Flange and Extrusion)



Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Application

Water Distribution

Gas Distribution

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:



Polyethyleneimines Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyethyleneimines-market.html

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyethylene-napthalate-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/polyethylene-pipes-fittings-market.htm