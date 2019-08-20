Breaking News
Home / Top News / Polyglass Awards Quantum Level Status to Contractors in Polyglass Contractor Program

Polyglass Awards Quantum Level Status to Contractors in Polyglass Contractor Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Recognizing and rewarding seven firms for commitment to quality and excellence in low-slope roofing

Deerfield Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, announces the latest group of contractors to achieve the company’s coveted Quantum Contractor status, the highest level of the Polyglass Contractor Program. The three-tiered program rewards contractors for quality Polyglass roof system installations and is designed to recognize contractors for their commitment to excellence in commercial roofing.

As last year’s top performing Preferred Contractors, they were upgraded to Quantum Contractor designation based on excelling in purchase volume, product mix, and installation quality. The seven contractors receiving the Quantum Contractor status are:

  • Northern Virginia Roofing
  • SBR Roofing
  • Wilson Pacific Roofing
  • American Roofing
  • Jim Brown & Sons
  • Florida Building and Supply 
  • Perkins Roofing

Polyglass Preferred and Quantum Contractor Program strives to help firms stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving commercial roofing industry. Some of the program features includes:

  • Dedicated training
  • Exclusive systems and warranties
  • Customized marketing support
  • Advisory council event
  • Premium reward trip

“We are delighted to extend the benefits of Quantum Contractor status to this group of contractors, who have continually shown exceptional commitment to quality and excellence for their commercial roofing projects,” said National Customer Success Manager Monique Andrade.

For more information about the Polyglass Contractor Program, please visit https://polyglass.us/contractor-program/.

###

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation.  For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Attachment

  • Quantum-Congrats 
CONTACT: Kristin Nugent
McNeil, Gray & Rice
6173670100
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.