Polyglass Awards Quantum Level Status to Contractors in Polyglass Contractor Program

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, announces the latest group of contractors to achieve the company’s coveted Quantum Contractor status, the highest level of the Polyglass Contractor Program. The three-tiered program rewards contractors for quality Polyglass roof system installations and is designed to recognize contractors for their commitment to excellence in commercial roofing.

As last year’s top performing Preferred Contractors, they were upgraded to Quantum Contractor designation based on excelling in purchase volume, product mix, and installation quality. The seven contractors receiving the Quantum Contractor status are:

Northern Virginia Roofing

SBR Roofing

Wilson Pacific Roofing

American Roofing

Jim Brown & Sons

Florida Building and Supply

Perkins Roofing

Polyglass Preferred and Quantum Contractor Program strives to help firms stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving commercial roofing industry. Some of the program features includes:

Dedicated training

Exclusive systems and warranties

Customized marketing support

Advisory council event

Premium reward trip

“We are delighted to extend the benefits of Quantum Contractor status to this group of contractors, who have continually shown exceptional commitment to quality and excellence for their commercial roofing projects,” said National Customer Success Manager Monique Andrade.

For more information about the Polyglass Contractor Program, please visit https://polyglass.us/contractor-program/.

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

