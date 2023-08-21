According to Zion Market Research, the global Polyimide (PI) market size is projected to reach a value of USD 12.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The increasing collaboration among the key market players operating in these industries is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for polyimide market growth over the forecast period.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Polyimide (PI) Market By Type (Plastic, Film, Resin, Coating, And Others), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Polyimide (PI) Market size was valued at around USD 7.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 12.1 billion by 2030.”

Polyimide (PI) Market Overview:

Polyimide (PI), a polymer of imide monomers, has two acyl groups attached to nitrogen. It is possible to create both thermosetting and thermoplastic materials. In certain applications, it replaces materials such as glass, metal, and even steel. It has excellent dielectric properties, an intrinsically low thermal expansion coefficient, and an exceedingly high thermal stability (>500°C). Polyimide is a popular dielectric material that has been widely utilized in the fields of electronics, aircraft, and automobiles to meet the rising demand for materials that can perform well under challenging conditions, such as high temperatures. Polyimides are an important family of step-growth polymers owing to their superior chemical resistance, high-temperature stability, and mechanical properties.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 12.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Ube Industries, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont, Evonik, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, SABIC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Kaneka Corporation, HiPolyking, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao, and Shanghai Qianfeng, among others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global Polyimide (PI) market is being driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries including automotive, aerospace, and others due to the growing need for materials that can perform well in challenging circumstances, such as high temperatures.

Based on the type, the film segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Polyimide (PI) Market: Growth Drivers

Growing electronics sector drives the market growth

Polyimide film is a thermoplastic polymer that is dielectric and can withstand high temperatures. In the electronics industry and other industrial applications, polyimide films offer several advantages over glass, metals, and even steel, including excellent temperature stability, tensile properties, and superior chemical resistance. Due to its moderate thermal expansion and high resistance to high temperatures, polyimide film is also suitable for flexible printed circuits. Therefore, polyimide sheets are commonly used in the electronics industry.

Polyimide (PI) Market: Restraints

Processing concerns and high costs hamper the market growth

Processing polyimides is difficult because it requires a high level of technological expertise, which poses a significant barrier to the development of the polyimide industry. Poor solubility, poor adhesion, and non-uniformity arise as a result of the enhanced thermal and chemical resistance, which also causes processing issues.

Polyimide (PI) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Polyimide (PI) industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global polyimide market is bifurcated into plastic, film, resin, coating, and others. The film segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Polyimide films are widely used in the electronics industry for manufacturing flexible printed circuits (FPCs), which are critical components in flexible electronic devices.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. On the other hand, the aerospace segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period. The expanded global manufacturing of aerospace components is responsible for this expansion.

Browse the full “Polyimide (PI) Market By Type (Plastic, Film, Resin, Coating, And Others), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polyimide-pi-market

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the greatest polyimide market share during the forecast period. The rapid growth of polyimide under the brand names Kevlar or nylon in this region is influenced by the expansion of the electronics industry, which serves as a foundation for automobile and urbanization trends. A strong demand for consumer electronics devices, a burgeoning manufacturing base, and urbanization all contribute to the rapid expansion of the electronics industry in APAC. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the value of consumer electronics manufactured in Japan rose from $215 million in January 2022 to 230 million in March 2022.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Polyimide (PI) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Polyimide (PI) market include;

Ube Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

Evonik

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

SABIC

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Saint-Gobain

Kaneka Corporation

HiPolyking

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Honghu Shuangma

Changzhou Sunchem

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Qianfeng

Jiangsu Yabao

Shanghai Qianfeng

The global Polyimide (PI) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



