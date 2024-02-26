The United States polylysine market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. By 2034, polylysine sales in the United States are expected to total US$ 475.5 million

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global polylysine market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 728.6 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, global polylysine demand will likely grow at 10.1% CAGR, taking the overall market size to US$ 1920.1 million by 2034.

Demand is expected to remain high for powdered polylysine throughout the forecast period. This is due to its advantages, like versatility and longevity. As per the latest report, the target segment is set to attain a valuation of US$ 1,673.1 million by 2034.

The polylysine industry is poised to register strong growth during the assessment period, driven by factors like:

Growing awareness of polylysine as a safe and reliable natural preservative

The multifunctionality of polylysine

Expanding food and beverage industry

Increasing usage of polylysine in pharmaceutical applications

Incorporation of polylysine into functional foods and meals to meet consumer demand

Polylysine’s safe and reliable nature is raising its applications in various industries. With its multifunctionality, it has been used in medicines as a drug delivery agent, pet food, cosmetics, and animal feed.

Over the next ten years, sales of polylysine are expected to rise rapidly owing to increasing demand for processed, ready-to-eat meals with clean labels and no chemical preservatives. This is due to the growing usage of polylysine as a natural preservative in processed foods.

With evolving customer preferences and health-consciousness, manufacturers are extensively trying to bring polylysine innovations to enhance their market position. Their motive is to increase consumer acceptance and diversify product portfolios, from offering new formulations of polylysine with added components to boost efficacy in preventing microbial proliferation and deterioration.

Among the various forms of polylysine, the powdered form is most widely used for its added benefits, such as ease of handling due to lower weight during transport and longer shelf life. These properties help to meet the requirements of both manufacturers and consumers, resulting in polylysine’s extensive use in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

As brands invest in research and development, polylysine’s versatility and usefulness are likely to increase its necessity as a natural preservative across numerous industries. Similarly, increasing the adoption of polylysine in biomedical applications will likely foster market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for polylysine is projected to total US$ 1920.1 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on form, the powdered polylysine segment will likely have a total valuation of US$ 1,673.1 million by 2034.

by 2034. By application, the food and beverage segment is set to reach a valuation of US$ 696.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. Sales in China are projected to soar at a robust CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States market is estimated to be valued at US$ 475.5 million in 2034.

“Polylysine, which is utilized in several end-use industries, is expected to have increased sales due to the growing demand for healthy and organic components. Market leaders will be the ones that offer competitive pricing or develop new product formulations with enhanced specificity and functionality.” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Players in the Polylysine Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Jiangsu Yiming Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Thomas Scientific

JNC Corporation

Siveele B.V.

Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Ensince

Okuna Chemical Industries Co.

Nanjing Shineking Biotech Co., Ltd.

Zhangshu Lion Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Due to the increasing customer demand for polylysine, various players are working on providing polylysine at the best possible price. They have opted for newer production strategies to position them in the market better and increase their production capacity while expanding their regional presence. These manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios and using strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to stay ahead in the polylysine market and gain profit.

For instance,

In August 2023, Thomas Scientific completed the acquisition of Quintana Supply. This acquisition expanded the company’s national footprint while also enhancing its ability to deliver goods and services in the advanced technology and industrial segments.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Global Polylysine Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global polylysine market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the global polylysine market based on form (powder and liquid) and application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, pet food, and animal feed) across seven key regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and one million+ data points, the team has lucidly analyzed the food & beverage industry in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Key Coverage in the Global Polylysine Market Research Report

Adjacent Study on Global Epsilon Polylysine Market and e-Polylysine Market

Information about the Structure, Properties, Synthesis Method, and Antimicrobial Mechanism of e-polylysine

Detailed Analysis of Food Preservative Market Outlook

Opportunities for South Korea e-Polylysine Market

In-depth Analysis of Antimicrobial Polylysine Trends

Potential of Polylysine for Skin Regeneration

Importance of Poly-L-lysine in Biotechnology and Cell Culture

Polylysine Market Outlook by Category:

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pet Food

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

