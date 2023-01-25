Market Study on Surgical Simulation: North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global Surgical Simulation Market with a market of nearly US$ 1 Bn by 2032.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Surgical Simulation Market was estimated at US$ 304.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn.

The increase in the usage of medical simulation is mostly due to the rise in the use of simulations in healthcare; an increase in mortality because of medical errors and the need to improve patient safety outcomes. Virtual and augmented reality is becoming increasingly popular, and they have been demonstrated to be effective for education and communication in healthcare simulation programs. Virtual reality, for example, can be used to aid faraway students in conducting operations and other activities together. This allows the trainees to use their knowledge and improve their mistakes.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Surgical Simulation Market include

Materialise

Stratasys Ltd

Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd

Surgical Science

Mentice

Gaumard Scientific

VirtaMed AG

Osteo3d

Simulab Corp.

3-Dmed

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Axial3D

Formlabs and more

Some of the recent developments of key Surgical Simulation service providers are as follows:

In November 2021 , Materialise decided to exercise its option to purchase Link3D Inc., a provider of additive workflow and digital manufacturing software that helps clients in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries grow and integrate their AM operations across complicated supply chains and IT environments. The deal, which was subject to the usual requirements for this type of transaction, was completed in January 2022. Materialise paid US$ 33.5 Million for 100% ownership stake in Link3D.

, Stratasys Ltd announced the completion of its acquisition of Origin, which will take effect on December 31, 2020. Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing system, which delivers printing technology associated with digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications, has been acquired. In July 2021, Surgical Science entered into a conditional agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Simbionix USA Corp., which uses simulation to train surgeons and other medical specialists in a variety of areas, including robotic surgery. The deal was carried out in cash and debt-free consideration of US$ 305 million.

During Covid-19, the increased usage of remote learning via screen-based simulations, augmented reality/AR, blended and/or extended reality, mixed reality, and virtual reality/VR stimulated the demand in the surgical simulation market. Elective surgery cases had been suspended all around the world during this period of lockdown, resulting in a considerable decrease in the number of cases accessible for surgical residents’ teaching.

Therefore, the virtual simulation was used to refine and reinforce procedural and patient care abilities. The epidemic has restricted medical training possibilities in the conventional apprenticeship process, with fewer elective procedures and residents having less access to operating rooms.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Surgical Simulation Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Surgical Simulation Market

Surgical Simulation Market in terms of Material Type (Polymer, Metal), Speciality (Orthopaedic Surgery, Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Transplants, Other Specialties),

(Polymer, Metal), Speciality (Orthopaedic Surgery, Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Transplants, Other Specialties), Surgical Simulation Market By End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Other End-uses),

(Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Other End-uses), Surgical Simulation Market by across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

