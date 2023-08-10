According to the recent report on the global polymer bearings market study by FMI, the market demonstrates impressive growth, with an estimated 8.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, the market is set to reach $25.7 billion by 2033. Polymer bearings offer improved wear resistance, self-lubrication, and friction reduction. They also contribute to weight reduction, noise dampening, and enhanced user experience. As eco-friendly, recyclable components, polymer bearings align with environmental concerns, particularly in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. The automotive sector’s global growth and the need for efficient, eco-friendly solutions continue to boost the demand for polymer bearings

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Polymer Bearings Market size recorded sales of US$ 10.3 billion in 2022. The market is poised to hold a revenue of US$ 11.3 billion in 2023. In the assessment period 2023 to 2033, revenue is set to propel at 8.6% CAGR. It is expected to result in a sum of US$ 25.7 billion by the end of 2033.

The global polymer bearings industry is set to experience growth due to several key factors during the forecast period. These factors include advancements in technology, and fincreasing demand or corrosion free, lightweight and maintenance-free vehicles.

Advancements in Technology: Enhancing Performance and Longevity

Advancements in technology have led to introduction of new materials that offer improved wear resistance, self-lubricating properties, and friction reduction. These properties will likely lead to improved performance and increase the operational life of bearings. Advanced polymers can withstand harsh situations where conventional bearings would not work since they are highly resistant to corrosion and chemicals.

Download your Sample Report to stay ahead of the growth curve. Get key market details and stay informed about emerging trends! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17860

Lightweight and Versatile: Aerospace and Automotive Applications

In several applications, including aerospace and automotive, polymer bearings are lighter than their metal equivalents, helping save weight. Polymer materials also absorb vibrations and minimize noise in machinery and equipment, improving the overall user experience.

Lower Maintenance and Tailored Designs: Simplifying and Optimizing Systems

Self-lubricating polymers eliminate the requirement for outside lubrication, which lowers maintenance costs and simplifies design. Polymer bearings are more readily tailored, allowing for more complicated forms and designs that improve performance for specific applications.

Polymer bearings are frequently utilized in sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals due to their FDA-compliant, non-toxic, and sanitary qualities. Polymer bearings are becoming more popular as a result of growing environmental concerns, as they are recyclable and need less energy-intensive production procedures.

Polymer bearings are significantly lighter than traditional metal bearings, helping automakers achieve weight reduction in vehicles. It improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. These bearings also have self-lubricating properties. This reduces the need for frequent maintenance, thereby lowering maintenance costs for vehicle owners.

Polymer bearings dampen noise and vibrations better than metal bearings, leading to a smoother and quieter driving experience. Polymer bearings are highly resistant to corrosion and can withstand harsh environments, extending their lifespan and reliability in vehicles. The versatility of polymer materials allows for innovative designs and integration into several vehicle components, enhancing overall performance and functionality.

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability: Automotive Industry Adoption

Increasing environmental regulations push automakers to produce eco-friendly vehicles, and polymer bearings. It aligns with these goals due to their energy efficiency and recyclable properties. As the EV market expands, the demand for lightweight components such as polymer bearings grows, contributing to extended battery range and overall efficiency.

While polymer bearings might have a higher upfront cost, their long-term durability and reduced maintenance expenses can result in cost savings over the vehicle’s lifespan. As the automotive sector continues to propel globally. The demand for lightweight and maintenance-free solutions such as polymer bearings is expected to rise. The need to retrofit existing vehicles with more efficient components creates a demand for polymer bearings in the aftermarket segment.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

During the historical period between 2018 and 2022, sales of polymer bearings had escalated at 10.1% CAGR.

CAGR. By material, the phenolics segment is set to witness at 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Based on end-use, the automobile division is projected to register at 8.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The United States is estimated to account for a significant valuation of US$ 4.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China is set to register a sum of US$ 5.6 billion in 2033 in the global polymer bearings market.

Customize Your Analysis: Select Specific Countries or Regions for Your Report and Enjoy Up to 30% Savings! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17860

“Surging demand for maintenance free vehicle will drive demand for polymer bearings market through 2033 and beyond. Key manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative polymer bearing materials and designs.”– Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Top Key Players in Polymer Bearings Market

Key manufacturers were forming strategic alliances with other companies, research institutions, or suppliers to leverage each other’s expertise and resources. They are also focusing on offering customized solutions to meet specific customer requirements. It allows them to serve a diverse range of industries.

The key market players involved are:

BNL Ltd. Boston Gear LLC Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products Igus Inc. Kashima Bearings, Inc.

For instance,

In September 2021, the first 100% bioplastic*1 resistant to heat cage for cylindrical bearings has been developed, according to NSK Ltd.

the first 100% bioplastic*1 resistant to heat cage for cylindrical bearings has been developed, according to NSK Ltd. In April 2019, an advanced range of conventional and custom-engineered composites standard bearings (bushings) called PolyLube® is now available from Polygon Company.

Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17860

Polymer Bearings Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Phenolics

Acetal

Nylon

Teflon

UHMWPE

Others

By End-Use:

Automobile

Textile

Packaging

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Find More Valuable Insights into Polymer Bearings Market Report

The research report analyzes the demand for polymer bearings market. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on material (phenolics, acetal, nylon, Teflon, UHMWPE, and others), end-use (automobile, textile, packaging, medical & pharmaceutical, and others) across various region.

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Conductive Polymer Coatings Market Share: The conductive polymer coatings market is predicted to grow at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Size: The Aromatic Ketone Polymers market value of the aromatic ketone polymers market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 2,677.88 million by the year 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Trends: The super absorbent polymers market size is projected to be valued at US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 16.5 Billion by 2033.

Fluoropolymer Market Outlook: The fluoropolymer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 18 billion by 2033.

Coated Fabrics Market Demand: The overall scope for coated fabrics market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 73.8 billion by 2033.

Geocells Market Growth: The global geocells market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

UV Tapes Market Type: The global UV tapes market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 558.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Fatty Amines Market Analysis Forecast: Sales prospects of fatty amines are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%, exceeding US$ 4,724.4 Million by 2032.

Bentonite Market Sale: The bentonite market has witnessed substantial growth in the last few years. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2033.

Low Density Polyethylene Market Value: The global low-density polyethylene market is currently valued at around US$ 41,366.0 Million and is anticipated to reach US$ 58,782.2 Million by 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com