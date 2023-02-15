NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that two class action lawsuits against Anker Innovations Limited (“Anker” or the “Company”) and Fantasia Trading LLC (“Fantasia”) captioned Sloan v. Anker Tech. Corp., et al. (“Sloan”), No. 1:22-cv-07174 (N.D. Ill.), and Bleiberg v. Anker Innovations Limited, et al. (“Bleiberg”), No. 22-cv-07218 (N.D. Ill.), respectively, have been consolidated into a single action before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois captioned Sloan v. Anker Tech. Corp., et al., No. 1:22-cv-07174 (N.D. Ill.), ECF No. 22.

The Plaintiffs in the newly consolidated case allege Anker, a manufacturer of home security camera products, falsely represented that its cameras stored all data locally and did not upload that data to the “Cloud.” These statements violated, among other things, the New York Deceptive Acts and Practices Law, the Federal Wiretap Act, and the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Anker sells home security cameras, including its eufycam (“Eufy”), Video Smart Lock, SoloCam, Floodlight Cam, Video Doorbell, and Solo Indoorcam lines of products (collectively, the “Camera Products”). Sloan asserts claims on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased Camera Products during the applicable statute of limitations and all persons in the State of Illinois who purchased Camera Products during the applicable statute of limitations, and Bleiberg similarly asserts claims on behalf of all individuals in the United States who purchased a Eufy camera for personal or household use, and not for resale, during the applicable statute of limitations period and all individuals in New York State who purchased a Eufy camera for personal or household use, and not for resale, during the applicable statute of limitations period.

Anker’s Camera Products, including Eufy, can record video and streaming video and use facial recognition technology. The Company’s marketing assures purchasers that these products save all video recording and conducts all facial recognition locally (meaning on equipment located with and controlled by the consumer). As such, Anker represents in its marketing materials that only the end user should have access to the video information recorded by the Camera Products. This differentiates Anker from its competitors, whose similar products often must access the internet to work.

Plaintiffs in Sloan and Bleiberg allege that Anker’s assurances about its Camera Products, including Eufy, were false. In November 2022, security researcher Paul Moore revealed that the Company’s Camera Products were uploading video thumbnails and facial recognition data to Anker’s cloud server, despite his never opting into Anker’s cloud services. Moore also found that a separate Camera Product linked to a different account was able to identify his face with the same unique ID — indicating that Anker is not only storing facial recognition data in the cloud, but also sharing that back-end information between accounts. Moore also noted that he was able to view live footage from his camera over a web browser without any kind of authentication simply by navigating to the correct public-facing web address. Accordingly, the Camera Products were not made with end-to-end encryption. Moore’s findings have been confirmed by a security consulting firm and media outlet The Verge.

