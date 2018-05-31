Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Recro Pharma, Inc. and Certain Officers – REPH

Breaking News
NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REPH) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 18-cv-02279, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise, acquired securities of Recro securities between July 31, 2017 through May 23, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Recro securities between July 31, 2017, and May 23, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until July 30, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

Recro is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting.  Recro offers its products to the medical industry.  The Company’s lead product is a proprietary injectable form of meloxicam, a long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor (“IV meloxicam”) to be used for the management of moderate to severe pain. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IV meloxicam lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval; and (ii) as a result, Recro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 24, 2018, Recro announced that the FDA had declined to approve Recro’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for IV meloxicam.  In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA stated that the drug’s analgesic effects did not meet FDA expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data. 

On this news, Recro’s share price fell $6.79, or 54.67%, to close at $5.63 on May 24, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 Ext. 9980

