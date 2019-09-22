Pompeo accuses former U.S. Vice President Biden of corruption over Ukraine dust-up

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday accused President Donald Trump’s Democratic political rival Joe Biden of improperly intervening to protect his son from an investigation in Ukraine.
