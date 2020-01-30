Pompeo backs ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britain’s role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over London’s decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network.
