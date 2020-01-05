U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether there was an imminent threat.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after U.S. killing of Iran commander - January 5, 2020
- Iran’s retaliation for Soleimani death to include Haifa, Israeli military centers: ex-commander - January 5, 2020
- Pompeo defends ‘clear’ U.S. intelligence assessment of risk posed by Soleimani - January 5, 2020