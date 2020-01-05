Pompeo defends U.S. killing of Iranian as Democrats ask ‘Why now?’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether the action was justified and the United States braced for retaliation.
