Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not ruled out a chance to serve under former President Donald Trump for a second time should he become the Republican presidential nominee and come out victorious in November.

Pompeo served as Trump’s director of the CIA and secretary of state during his first term.

On Friday, he was asked about serving under Trump for a second time during a Friday appearance on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

TRUMP CALLS

[Read Full story at source]