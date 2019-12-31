Pompeo hopes North Korea’s Kim chooses ‘peace and prosperity over conflict and war’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he hoped North Korea would “choose peace” after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future.
