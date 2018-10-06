Pompeo pledges coordination with Japan in North Korea talks, to raise abduction issue

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he would coordinate closely with Japan during denuclearization talks with North Korea and promised to raise the issue of the abductions of Japanese citizens in his meetings in Pyongyang.
