U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said nuclear talks between U.S. and North Korean officials starting on Saturday near Stockholm to try to end months of stalemate needed to accomplish a lot of work, but added he was hopeful of progress.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong goes quiet as subway, shops close after night of violence - October 5, 2019
- Pompeo says a lot of work to be done at North Korean, U.S. nuclear talks - October 5, 2019
- Pompeo says State Department has given initial response to Congress - October 5, 2019