U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he will raise the issue of North Korea’s abduction of Japanese citizens when he visits Pyongyang for talks with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pompeo pledges coordination with Japan in North Korea talks, to raise abduction issue - October 6, 2018
- Many lives spared at Indonesia quake epicenter by earlier shake - October 6, 2018
- Pompeo says he will raise Japanese abduction issue in North Korea - October 6, 2018