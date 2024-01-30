Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state in the Trump administration, blasted the Chinese Communist Party as “truly evil” for its infiltration of American institutions during a House select committee hearing on Tuesday – and went on to torch Xi Jinping for never being held accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on the world.

In a bipartisan show of support, Pompeo and Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense in the Obama administration, together testified Tuesday b

[Read Full story at source]