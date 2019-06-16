Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response

The United States does not want to go to war with Iran but will take every action necessary, including diplomacy, to guarantee safe navigation through vital shipping lanes in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
