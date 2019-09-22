The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for “deterrence and defense,”, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pompeo says U.S. mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter - September 22, 2019
- Pompeo accuses former U.S. Vice President Biden of corruption over Ukraine dust-up - September 22, 2019
- Trump defends call with Ukrainian president - September 22, 2019