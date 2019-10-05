Pompeo sees a lot of work needed at North Korea, U.S. nuclear talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said much work remained to be done at U.S.-North Korean nuclear talks that began in Sweden on Saturday aimed at ending a stalemate, expressing hope that “a set of dialogues” would follow in coming weeks and months.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Five killed in new clashes between protesters and police in Baghdad - October 5, 2019
- U.S. importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU cheeses loom - October 5, 2019
- Pompeo calls Ukraine inquiry ‘silly gotcha game’ - October 5, 2019