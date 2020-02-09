Pompeo urges U.S. state governors to be cautious in business with China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged governors of U.S. states and territories on Saturday to adopt a “cautious mindset” when engaging in business with China, saying Beijing was seeking to use U.S. openness to undermine the United States.
