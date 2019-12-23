Ponce De Leon Foundation Announces Grant Awards

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of the Ponce De Leon Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded a total amount of $446,000 to nonprofits that are making a difference in our communities:

Act Now Foundation: $6,000 for the Alzheimer’s Care Project-Aging in Place.

Astoria/Queens SHARE-ING & CARE-ING: $30,000 for the Bilingual Breast Cancer Education, Community Research & Support Services.

BronxNet: $35,029 for the BronxNet On-Site Youth Media Training/Trainer.

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens: $25,000 for the Greenest Block in Brooklyn Contest.

Business Outreach Center Network, Inc.: $15,000 for the Brooklyn and Bronx Women’s Business Center.

Civitas: $25,000 for Civitas Community Revitalization Program.

Daniel’s Music Foundation: $10,000 for the DMF Group Class.

Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce of Queens Inc.: $4,500 for the Jazz Thursdays Free Outdoor Concerts.

Fort Greene SNAP: $4,400 for Providing Legal Education & Information to Protect Citizens and their families.

Greater Jamaica Development Corp.: $20,000 for the two-step plan to fill service gaps and better serve small business.

Hot Bread Kitchen: $20,000 for Hot Bread Kitchen’s Small Business Incubator.

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club: $10,000 for Kips Bay Mental Health Wellness for Youth Partnership.

Latino Pastoral Action Center: $30,000 for LPAC STEM Project – Code for Life.

Morris Heights Health Center: $30,000 for the Diabetes Center for Excellence.

My Time Inc.: $10,000 for MTI Parent Support.

Neighborhood SHOPP: $30,000 for the SHOPP Safe Elders Outreach Project.

Per Scholas: $25,000 for the Bronx Tech Training Program.

Project Find: $5,000 for the Day for Night/Dinner at Coffeehouse Elderly Program.

Save Latin America: $15,000 for the Diabetes Outreach Campaign.

Spanish Speaking Elderly – RAICES: $30,000 for the Casa Bien Estar Extension.

Sunnyside Shines: $6,000 for the Sunnyside Latin History Month Festival.

The Hope Program: $15,000 for the Digital Literacy Programming for Low-Income Jobseekers.

The Point CDC: $20,000 for the Point’s Blank Plate Empowered Meals Project & Campus Market Experience.

Union Settlement Association: $25,000 for the Buy Local East Harlem.

Madeline V. Marquez, Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation remarked that “We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication and commitment demonstrated by these organizations in supporting the worthy causes that help our communities flourish and grow.” Carlos P. Naudon, President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation remarked that “it is an honor to be part in the development of the communities we serve along with the distinguished organizations receiving these awards.” Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation remarked that “it’s exciting to be part of the Ponce De Leon Foundation which strives to help non-profits make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

About the Ponce De Leon Foundation: Ponce De Leon Foundation is a private 501(c)3 charitable corporation launched in 2017 with a generous gift of stock and cash from the parent company of Ponce Bank, when the bank was converted to a publicly traded company. Ponce De Leon Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the communities in which Ponce Bank maintains full-service branches. With this gift, Ponce Bank made clear its commitment to continue its tradition of supporting the communities it serves. For further information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation you can send an email to [email protected]

About Ponce Bank: Ponce Bank is a subsidiary of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB). Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association headquartered in the Bronx, New York. The Bank’s business is conducted through the administrative office and 13 branch banking offices. The banking offices are located in the Bronx (4 branches), Manhattan (2 branches), Queens (3 branches) and Brooklyn (3 branches), New York and Union City (1 branch), New Jersey. The primary market area currently consists of the New York City metropolitan area. www.poncebank.com (718) 931-9000.

