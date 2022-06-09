Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Issues $225 million of Preferred Stock to the U.S. Department of Treasury Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, announced that the Company completed a private placement of $225 million of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), to the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”) on June 7, 2022.

The ECIP investment by the Treasury is part of a program to invest over $8.7 billion into Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) or Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), of which Ponce Bank is both. The ECIP is intended to incentivize CDFIs and MDIs to provide loans, grants, and forbearance to small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers in low-income and underserved communities, that may have been disproportionately impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dividends on the Preferred Stock are payable in cash quarterly at an annual rate that is dependent on the Company’s investment of the proceeds within Target Communities in certain types of loans that are consistent with the types of loans that the Company has historically originated. The initial dividend rate is zero percent for the first two years after issuance, and thereafter the dividend will be between the floor dividend rate of 0.50% and the ceiling dividend rate of 2.00%. The dividend rate after the initial two years will be reset annually until the tenth anniversary of the issuance of the Preferred Stock and will be based upon the annual change in actual qualified lending relative to a baseline level of qualified lending, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate liquidation amount of the Preferred Stock. The final reset will be based upon the average annual increase in qualified lending over the nine-year period preceding the last reset date, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate liquidation amount. The Preferred Stock has an aggregate liquidation amount of $225 million and is redeemable in whole, or in part, at the option of the Company on any dividend payment date on or after June 15, 2027, subject to certain limitations and exceptions as set forth in the Articles Supplementary to the Company’s charter setting forth the terms of the Preferred Stock.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

President and CEO Carlos P. Naudon commented that “This large investment by Treasury will be transformative not only for Ponce Bank; it will allow us to have a massive impact in our communities – communities of color, immigrants and of limited means that were so adversely affected by the pandemic and their still unresolved wealth and health gaps.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Executive Chairman Steven A. Tsavaris added that “This capital will enable us to increase the pace of our lending and leverage our value creation for our stakeholders.”

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

