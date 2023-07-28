NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net loss of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Included in the ($0.1) million of net loss for the second quarter of 2023 results is $31.1 million in interest and dividend income and $1.5 million in non-interest income, offset by a $17.1 million in non-interest expense and $14.8 million in interest expense.

Net interest income of $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 million, or 6.80%, from the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 5.13%, from the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 2.65% for the second quarter of 2023, decreased from 2.75% for the prior quarter and from 3.92% for the same quarter last year.

Cash and equivalents were $243.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $189.4 million, or 348.47%, from December 31, 2022, as we decided to keep ample sources of liquidity at hand while taking advantage of the positive spread between our interest bearing overnight deposits at the Fed and borrowing costs under the Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”).

Securities totaled $605.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $34.7 million, or 5.59%, from December 31, 2022 primarily due to a call on one of the securities amounting to $10.0 million and regular principal payments.

Net loans receivable were $1.70 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $201.9 million, or 13.52%, from December 31, 2022.

Deposits were $1.44 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $189.6 million, or 15.14%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenges we face, we’re thrilled to have started our share buy-back program during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, we have purchased 615,948 shares at an average price of $8.44 per share, well below our book value of $10.94 per common share. Our book value per common share also increased by $0.04 per share during the quarter. We also saw our stock added to the Russell 3000 index which increases the exposure and liquidity of our stock.”

“We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 26.30%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stand at $817 million, more than two and a half times of our uninsured deposits of $325 million.”

“As previously announced, we were awarded a grant of $3.7 million from the U.S. Treasury as part of the Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) Equitable Recovery Program which we expect to receive during the third quarter of 2023.”

“We remain committed to the communities we serve, our Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/CDFI status and to continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “While the increase in rates will continue to put pressure on growth, we were able to organically grow our loans and deposits during the quarter. The US economy continues to show resiliency and credit conditions remain strong. Our credit metrics improved during the quarter with nonperforming loans ratios declining quarter over quarter and year over year.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Return on average assets (1) (0.01 %) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % Return on average equity (1) (0.07 %) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.66 % 1.78 % 2.13 % 3.08 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.65 % 2.75 % 2.97 % 3.59 % 3.92 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.65 % 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio (4) 96.15 % 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 141.14 % 148.20 % 152.30 % 162.67 % 158.80 % Average equity to average assets 19.21 % 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 %

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 26.30 % 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 17.95 % 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 %

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.64 % 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 167.06 % 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was ($0.1) million compared to net income of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was attributed mainly to increases in provision for credit loss and non-interest expense and a decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The decrease of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was largely due to a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase net interest income.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.2 million compared to a net loss of ($6.0) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net income was attributable to decreases in non-interest expense and provision for credit losses, partially offset by decreases in net interest income and non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $16.3 million compared to $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $15.5 million for the three months end June 30, 2022. This increase is largely explained by an increase in interest and dividend income, offset by an increase in interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Included in net interest income are the effects of our borrowings under the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). Our average borrowing cost under the program is 4.45% while our deposit at the Fed account yields 5.15% as of June 30, 2023. The BTFP has a maturity of one year and allows for prepayment with no penalty.

Net interest margin was 2.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 2.75% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 10bps and 3.92% for the same period last year, a decrease of 127bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 17.98%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 31.53%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was related to a prepayment fee reported in the prior quarter.

The $0.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in loan origination fees, $0.2 million in brokerage commission and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.1 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $3.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 24.84%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $1.1 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $1.3 million in loan origination, $0.5 million in brokerage commission and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $0.9 million in late and prepayment charges, $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in service charges and fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $17.1 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.45%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.15%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The $0.7 million increase from the three months ended March 31, 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease of $0.6 million in consumer microloan recoveries, increases of $0.4 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in provision for contingencies.

The $0.5 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to increases of $0.5 million in compensation and benefits, $0.5 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.5 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in data processing expenses, $0.3 million marketing and promotional expenses and $0.2 million in professional fees, offset by a $1.5 million charge in the prior year period and a $0.4 million recovery in the current year period related to Grain.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.5 million, a decrease of $11.2 million, or 25.07%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $11.2 million decrease of non-interest expense from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was attributable to a $9.6 million consumer microloan write-off during the corresponding period last year, compared with $1.3 million of consumer microloan recoveries during the six months ending June 30, 2023 and a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $360.0 million, or 15.57%, to $2.67 billion as of June 30, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $201.9 million in net loans receivable, $189.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $8.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.9 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $28.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $5.8 million in available-for-sale securities, and $5.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $362.2 million, or 19.91%, to $2.18 billion as of June 30, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $189.6 million in deposits and $164.7 million in borrowings.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $2.2 million, or 0.45%, to $490.5 million as of June 30, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $5.2 million in share repurchases, partially offset by increases in equity of $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL, $0.8 million in share-based compensation, $0.6 million in ESOP, $0.3 million in other comprehensive income related to improved valuation of securities and $0.2 million in net income.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company’s investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 31,162 $ 26,951 $ 31,977 $ 34,007 $ 24,934 Interest-bearing deposits 212,627 157,736 22,383 28,514 249,872 Total cash and cash equivalents 243,789 184,687 54,360 62,521 274,806 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 123,720 128,320 129,505 131,977 140,044 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (1) 481,952 491,649 510,820 494,297 211,517 Placement with banks 996 1,245 1,494 2,490 2,490 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 10,070 2,987 1,979 3,357 9,234 Loans receivable, net 1,695,047 1,614,428 1,493,127 1,392,553 1,324,320 Accrued interest receivable 16,054 15,435 15,049 14,063 13,255 Premises and equipment, net 16,856 17,215 17,446 17,759 18,945 Right of use assets 32,435 33,147 33,423 34,121 34,416 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 19,195 19,209 24,661 14,272 16,429 Deferred tax assets 15,924 15,413 16,137 13,822 9,658 Other assets 15,919 15,799 13,988 11,170 21,585 Total assets $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,442,013 $ 1,336,877 $ 1,252,412 $ 1,351,189 $ 1,148,728 Operating lease liabilities 33,716 34,308 34,532 35,081 35,217 Accrued interest payable 4,704 1,767 1,390 854 158 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 12,402 14,902 9,724 10,589 8,668 Borrowings 682,100 648,375 517,375 286,375 334,375 Other liabilities 6,540 7,264 3,856 7,631 31,471 Total liabilities 2,181,475 2,043,493 1,819,289 1,691,719 1,558,617 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 247 247 Treasury stock, at cost (5,202 ) (2 ) (2 ) — — Additional paid-in-capital 207,287 206,883 206,508 206,092 205,669 Retained earnings 94,312 94,399 92,955 102,169 116,907 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,597 ) (16,629 ) (17,860 ) (18,420 ) (15,032 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (13,567 ) (13,859 ) (14,150 ) (14,405 ) (14,709 ) Total stockholders’ equity 490,482 496,041 492,700 500,683 518,082 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 $ 2,076,699

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 23,015 $ 19,700 $ 18,550 $ 17,058 $ 16,057 Interest on deposits due from banks 1,817 197 199 346 132 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,223 6,459 6,184 4,230 978 Total interest and dividend income 31,055 26,356 24,933 21,634 17,167 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 2,381 1,871 1,310 687 677 Interest on other deposits 5,913 4,166 4,125 1,543 521 Interest on borrowings 6,479 5,074 3,332 1,793 481 Total interest expense 14,773 11,111 8,767 4,023 1,679 Net interest income 16,282 15,245 16,166 17,611 15,488 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 987 (174 ) 12,641 9,330 817 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 15,295 15,419 3,525 8,281 14,671 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 481 491 481 464 445 Brokerage commissions 35 15 180 288 214 Late and prepayment charges 372 729 263 109 193 Income on sale of mortgage loans 82 99 7 116 200 Loan origination (1) — — (557 ) 522 696 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — — — (436 ) — Other 522 485 63 514 431 Total non-interest income 1,492 1,819 437 1,577 2,179 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,425 7,446 6,501 7,377 6,911 Occupancy and equipment 3,724 3,570 3,928 3,611 3,237 Data processing expenses 1,208 1,192 1,114 994 824 Direct loan expenses 345 412 454 654 505 Provision for contingencies 517 985 (440 ) 519 30 Insurance and surety bond premiums 248 265 270 297 156 Office supplies, telephone and postage 489 399 375 369 406 Professional fees 1,904 1,455 1,571 1,251 1,748 Grain (recoveries) and write-off (346 ) (914 ) (515 ) 8,881 1,500 Marketing and promotional expenses 303 128 256 214 52 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 160 155 196 188 167 Other operating expenses 1,112 1,268 2,055 1,061 1,031 Total non-interest expense 17,089 16,361 15,765 25,416 16,567 (Loss) income before income taxes (302 ) 877 (11,803 ) (15,558 ) 283 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (215 ) 546 (2,589 ) (820 ) (488 ) Net (loss) income $ (87 ) $ 331 $ (9,214 ) $ (14,738 ) $ 771 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,208,168 23,293,013 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,056,559 Diluted 23,208,168 23,324,532 23,168,097 23,094,859 23,128,911

(1) Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 42,715 $ 34,257 $ 8,458 24.69 % Interest on deposits due from banks 2,014 168 1,846 1,098.81 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 12,682 1,760 10,922 620.57 % Total interest and dividend income 57,411 36,185 21,226 58.66 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 4,252 1,480 2,772 187.30 % Interest on other deposits 10,079 805 9,274 1,152.05 % Interest on borrowings 11,553 1,074 10,479 975.70 % Total interest expense 25,884 3,359 22,525 670.59 % Net interest income 31,527 32,826 (1,299 ) (3.96 %) Provision for credit losses 813 2,075 (1,262 ) (60.82 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,714 30,751 (37 ) (0.12 %) Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 972 885 87 9.83 % Brokerage commissions 50 552 (502 ) (90.94 %) Late and prepayment charges 1,101 251 850 338.65 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 181 618 (437 ) (70.71 %) Loan origination — 1,321 (1,321 ) (100.00 %) Other 1,007 778 229 29.43 % Total non-interest income 3,311 4,405 (1,094 ) (24.84 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,871 14,036 835 5.95 % Occupancy and equipment 7,294 6,429 865 13.45 % Data processing expenses 2,400 1,671 729 43.63 % Direct loan expenses 757 1,379 (622 ) (45.11 %) Provision for contingencies 1,502 47 1,455 3,095.74 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 513 303 210 69.31 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 888 811 77 9.49 % Professional fees 3,359 3,082 277 8.99 % Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — 4,995 (4,995 ) (100.00 %) Grain (recoveries) and write-off (1,260 ) 9,574 (10,834 ) (113.16 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 431 123 308 250.41 % Directors fees and regulatory assessment 315 321 (6 ) (1.87 %) Other operating expenses 2,380 1,870 510 27.27 % Total non-interest expense 33,450 44,641 (11,191 ) (25.07 %) Income (loss) before income taxes 575 (9,485 ) 10,060 (106.06 %) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 331 (3,436 ) 3,767 (109.63 %) Net income (loss) $ 244 $ (6,049 ) $ 6,293 (104.03 %) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.28 (103.86 %) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.28 (103.85 %) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,250,357 22,243,776 1,006,581 4.53 % Diluted 23,275,201 22,243,776 1,031,425 4.64 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) (0.01 %) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) 0.17 % Return on average equity (1) (0.07 %) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) 1.01 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.66 % 1.78 % 2.13 % 3.08 % 3.67 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.65 % 2.75 % 2.97 % 3.59 % 3.92 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.65 % 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio (4) 96.15 % 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % 93.77 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 141.14 % 148.20 % 152.30 % 162.67 % 158.80 % Average equity to average assets 19.21 % 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 % 17.32 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 26.30 % 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % 36.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % 34.75 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 17.95 % 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 % 28.79 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.64 % 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 167.06 % 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % 94.05 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 % Other: Number of offices 19 19 19 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 244 251 253 257 253

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,988 $ — $ (279 ) $ 2,709 $ 2,985 $ — $ (296 ) $ 2,689 Corporate Bonds 25,807 — (2,784 ) 23,023 25,824 — (2,465 ) 23,359 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 42,128 — (6,724 ) 35,404 44,503 — (6,726 ) 37,777 FHLMC Certificates 10,742 — (1,636 ) 9,106 11,310 — (1,676 ) 9,634 FNMA Certificates 64,298 — (10,931 ) 53,367 67,199 — (11,271 ) 55,928 GNMA Certificates 114 — (3 ) 111 122 — (4 ) 118 Total available-for-sale securities $ 146,077 $ — $ (22,357 ) $ 123,720 $ 151,943 $ — $ (22,438 ) $ 129,505 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ — $ (455 ) $ 24,545 $ 35,000 $ — $ (380 ) $ 34,620 Corporate Bonds 82,500 25 (2,978 ) 79,547 82,500 57 (3,819 ) 78,738 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 224,312 — (7,312 ) 217,000 235,479 192 (5,558 ) 230,113 FHLMC Certificates 3,948 — (291 ) 3,657 4,120 — (268 ) 3,852 FNMA Certificates 125,943 — (5,828 ) 120,115 131,918 — (5,227 ) 126,691 SBA Certificates 21,111 79 — 21,190 21,803 34 — 21,837 Allowance for Credit Losses (862 ) — — — — — — — Total held-to-maturity securities $ 481,952 $ 104 $ (16,864 ) $ 466,054 $ 510,820 $ 283 $ (15,252 ) $ 495,851

(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Beginning balance $ — $ — CECL adoption 662 — Provision for credit losses 200 — Allowance for credit losses on securities $ 862 $ —

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 351,754 20.43 % $ 354,559 21.60 % $ 343,968 22.54 % $ 336,667 23.79 % $ 321,671 24.02 % Owner-Occupied 154,116 8.94 % 149,481 9.10 % 134,878 8.84 % 112,749 7.97 % 100,048 7.47 % Multifamily residential 550,033 31.94 % 553,430 33.71 % 494,667 32.42 % 421,917 29.81 % 396,470 29.60 % Nonresidential properties 317,416 18.43 % 314,560 19.17 % 308,043 20.19 % 282,642 19.97 % 279,877 20.90 % Construction and land 315,843 18.34 % 235,157 14.33 % 185,018 12.13 % 197,437 13.95 % 165,425 12.35 % Total mortgage loans 1,689,162 98.08 % 1,607,187 97.91 % 1,466,574 96.12 % 1,351,412 95.49 % 1,263,491 94.34 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 21,041 1.22 % 19,890 1.21 % 39,965 2.62 % 41,398 2.92 % 45,720 3.41 % Consumer loans (2) 11,958 0.70 % 14,227 0.88 % 19,129 1.26 % 22,563 1.59 % 30,198 2.25 % Total non-mortgage loans 32,999 1.92 % 34,117 2.09 % 59,094 3.88 % 63,961 4.51 % 75,918 5.66 % Total loans, gross 1,722,161 100.00 % 1,641,304 100.00 % 1,525,668 100.00 % 1,415,373 100.00 % 1,339,409 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,059 2,099 2,051 2,288 2,446 Allowance for credit losses on loans (28,173 ) (28,975 ) (34,592 ) (25,108 ) (17,535 ) Loans, net $ 1,695,047 $ 1,614,428 $ 1,493,127 $ 1,392,553 $ 1,324,320

(1) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, business loans include $3.2 million, $3.6 million, $20.0 million, $24.7 million and $30.8 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, consumer loans include $11.2 million, $13.4 million, $18.2 million, $21.5 million and $28.3 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) Total Exposure as of June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated – put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2023) $ 24,324 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of June 30, 2023) (15,679 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2023) (6,819 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of June 30, 2023 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2023 $ 11,213 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2023 (1) (9,786 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2023 $ 1,427 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2023 — Total exposure to Grain as of June 30, 2023 $ 1,427

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.3 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 28,975 $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535 $ 16,893 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 934 (321 ) 12,641 9,330 817 Adoption of CECL — (3,090 ) — — — Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer (1,931 ) (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) Total charge-offs (1,931 ) (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) (450 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — 156 Owner occupied — — — 39 — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — 1 91 Consumer 195 363 502 2 28 Total recoveries 195 363 502 42 275 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,736 ) (2,206 ) (3,157 ) (1,757 ) (175 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 28,173 $ 28,975 $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 266,545 18.48 % $ 282,741 21.15 % $ 289,149 23.08 % $ 288,654 21.37 % $ 284,462 24.77 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 22,754 1.57 % 21,735 1.63 % 24,349 1.94 % 28,799 2.13 % 28,597 2.49 % Money market accounts 538,520 37.35 % 408,404 30.55 % 317,815 25.38 % 360,293 26.66 % 181,156 15.77 % Reciprocal deposits 100,919 7.00 % 109,649 8.20 % 114,049 9.11 % 162,858 12.05 % 151,264 13.17 % Savings accounts 119,635 8.30 % 127,731 9.55 % 130,432 10.41 % 140,055 10.37 % 139,244 12.12 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 781,828 54.22 % 667,519 49.93 % 586,645 46.84 % 692,005 51.21 % 500,261 43.55 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 83,646 5.80 % 76,893 5.75 % 70,113 5.60 % 61,900 4.58 % 65,157 5.67 % Brokered certificates of deposit (1) 98,729 6.85 % 98,754 7.39 % 98,754 7.89 % 98,760 7.31 % 62,650 5.45 % Listing service deposits (1) 20,258 1.40 % 28,417 2.13 % 35,813 2.86 % 40,964 3.03 % 48,953 4.26 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 191,007 13.25 % 182,553 13.65 % 171,938 13.73 % 168,906 12.50 % 187,245 16.30 % Total certificates of deposit 393,640 27.30 % 386,617 28.92 % 376,618 30.08 % 370,530 27.42 % 364,005 31.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,175,468 81.52 % 1,054,136 78.85 % 963,263 76.92 % 1,062,535 78.63 % 864,266 75.23 % Total deposits $ 1,442,013 100.00 % $ 1,336,877 100.00 % $ 1,252,412 100.00 % $ 1,351,189 100.00 % $ 1,148,728 100.00 %

(1) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, there were $3.3 million, $9.5 million, $13.6 million, $13.8 million, and $18.5 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Overnight line of credit advance $ — $ — — % $ 6,000 $ 6,000 4.6 % Term advances ending: 2023 $ 7,000 $ 7,000 2.12 $ 178,375 $ 178,375 4.32 2024 354,000 354,000 4.53 50,000 50,000 4.75 2025 50,000 50,000 4.41 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 — — — — — — 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 183,000 183,000 3.25 Thereafter 59,100 59,100 3.43 50,000 50,000 3.35 $ 682,100 $ 682,100 4.06 % $ 517,375 $ 517,375 3.90 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 296 $ 2,836 $ 2,844 $ 5,902 $ 3,460 Owner occupied 2,363 2,245 961 971 1,140 Multifamily residential 1,435 — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — 778 1,162 Construction and land 11,721 11,906 7,567 10,660 10,817 Non-mortgage loans: Business — 40 — 359 — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 15,815 $ 17,027 $ 11,372 $ 18,670 $ 16,579 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 209 $ 213 $ 217 $ 221 $ 224 Owner occupied 840 2,020 2,027 2,215 1,746 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — 91 93 95 96 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 1,049 2,324 2,337 2,531 2,066 Total non-accrual loans $ 16,864 $ 19,351 $ 13,709 $ 21,201 $ 18,645 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,161 $ 2,185 $ 2,207 $ 2,228 $ 2,246 Owner occupied 2,353 1,310 1,328 1,254 2,019 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 783 701 708 715 725 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 5,297 $ 4,196 $ 4,243 $ 4,197 $ 4,990 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 22,161 $ 23,547 $ 17,952 $ 25,398 $ 23,635 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.39 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % 1.14 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,683,117 $ 23,015 5.48 % $ 1,318,400 $ 16,057 4.89 % Securities (3) 614,598 5,731 3.74 % 155,939 908 2.34 % Other (4) (5) 164,509 2,309 5.63 % 109,755 202 0.74 % Total interest-earning assets 2,462,224 31,055 5.06 % 1,584,094 17,167 4.35 % Non-interest-earning assets (5) 121,169 145,308 Total assets $ 2,583,393 $ 1,729,402 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 22,280 $ 8 0.14 % $ 32,321 $ 14 0.17 % Money market 539,020 5,874 4.37 % 338,984 474 0.56 % Savings 122,802 29 0.09 % 136,755 31 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 393,754 2,381 2.43 % 387,129 677 0.70 % Total deposits 1,077,856 8,292 3.09 % 895,189 1,196 0.54 % Advance payments by borrowers 16,967 2 0.05 % 12,359 2 0.06 % Borrowings 649,652 6,479 4.00 % 89,965 481 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,744,475 14,773 3.40 % 997,513 1,679 0.68 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 299,707 — 359,181 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 42,906 — 67,220 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 342,613 — 426,401 — Total liabilities 2,087,088 14,773 1,423,914 1,679 Total equity 496,305 305,488 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,583,393 3.40 % $ 1,729,402 0.68 % Net interest income $ 16,282 $ 15,488 Net interest rate spread (6) 1.66 % 3.67 % Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 717,749 $ 586,581 Net interest margin (8) 2.65 % 3.92 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141.14 % 158.80 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposits.

(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,627,939 $ 42,715 5.29 % $ 1,321,897 $ 34,257 5.23 % Securities (3) 622,822 11,806 3.82 % 147,066 1,625 2.23 % Other (4) (5) 106,812 2,890 5.46 % 108,094 303 0.57 % Total interest-earning assets 2,357,573 57,411 4.91 % 1,577,057 36,185 4.63 % Non-interest-earning assets (5) 122,083 151,047 Total assets $ 2,479,656 $ 1,728,104 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 22,804 $ 17 0.15 % $ 32,700 $ 30 0.19 % Money market 494,385 9,998 4.08 % 329,448 709 0.43 % Savings 125,823 59 0.09 % 136,084 63 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 387,592 4,252 2.21 % 403,028 1,480 0.74 % Total deposits 1,030,604 14,326 2.80 % 901,260 2,282 0.51 % Advance payments by borrowers 14,954 5 0.07 % 11,091 3 0.05 % Borrowings 587,026 11,553 3.97 % 102,258 1,074 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,632,584 25,884 3.20 % 1,014,609 3,359 0.67 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 308,208 — 365,771 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 42,451 — 57,446 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 350,659 — 423,217 — Total liabilities 1,983,243 25,884 1,437,826 3,359 Total equity 496,413 290,278 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,479,656 3.20 % $ 1,728,104 0.67 % Net interest income $ 31,527 $ 32,826 Net interest rate spread (6) 1.71 % 3.96 % Net interest-earning assets (7) $ 724,989 $ 562,448 Net interest margin (8) 2.70 % 4.20 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 144.41 % 155.43 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposit.

(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,865,476 24,861,329 24,728,460 24,724,274 Less treasury shares 617,924 1,976 1,976 — — Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,268,787 24,863,500 24,859,353 24,728,460 24,724,274 Book value per common share $ 10.94 $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.94 $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15 $ 11.85

