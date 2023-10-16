The increasing popularity of decorative ponds in both residential and commercial areas is driving higher demand for pond liners, thanks to the growing interest in landscaping and gardening, which is set to continue the trend

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the pond liners market is projected to expand at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Valuation is poised to be worth US$ 1.8 billion in 2023. By 2033, the global market is set to witness a total of US$ 3.8 billion. The market stood at a total of US$ 1.7 billion at the end of 2022.

The pond liners industry is experiencing steady growth over the forecast period. This is primarily driven by increasing demand for environmental sustainability and rising awareness about water conservation. Technological advancements in manufacturing and higher standards in emerging economies are further contributing to growth.

Factors such as increasing infrastructure development, growing demand for water storage and management solutions, and rising environmental concerns is expected to drive market expansion. The adoption of pond liners in new applications, such as in aquaculture and wastewater treatment, will likely further fuel market growth.

The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors and monitoring systems in pond liners is likely to open up new opportunities for market players. These technologies can help in real-time monitoring of pond conditions, ensuring optimal water management and reducing the risk of leaks or damage.

As people become more conscious about the environment, there is a growing demand for products that are environmentally friendly and cost-effective, such as pond liners. These drivers are expected to continue to shape the pond liners industry and provide opportunities for growth in the future.

One of the key drivers in the pond liners industry is the growing demand for environmental sustainability. With concerns about water scarcity and pollution, more and more people are turning to sustainable solutions for their ponds. Pond liners offer a durable and reliable option that helps to preserve water resources and protect against leaks or contamination.

Another driver is the rising awareness about water conservation. As people become more conscious about the importance of conserving water, they are looking for ways to reduce water loss in their ponds. Pond liners help to prevent seepage and evaporation, thereby reducing water loss and the need for constant refilling.

A few of the leading companies in the industry include GSE Environmental, Reef Industries, Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products, and Naue GmbH & Co. KG. These companies are constantly investing in research and development to improve their product offerings and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Pond Liners Market Report:

Pond liners industry value is predicted to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033 end.

by 2033 end. In China, the pond lines market is anticipated to accelerate at 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The United Kingdom is set to hold a prominent share in the market and reach a valuation of US$ 134.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on raw material, polyvinyl chloride segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

of during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. By end-use industry, the potable water segment is expected to soar at 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2022 and 2032.

“Rising consumption of eco-friendly products will aid in the growth of pond liners industry in 2023 & beyond. Manufacturers would find it profitable to expand their product portfolios to cater to a wide range of customer needs.”- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers that offer customization options and tailored solutions gain an advantage by meeting the specific requirements of their customers. This strategy allows them to provide personalized products and services, resulting in increased customer loyalty and market share.

Manufacturers invest in marketing initiatives such as advertising, digital marketing, trade shows, and partnerships with industry influencers. By creating a strong brand identity and positioning themselves as reliable and trusted suppliers, manufacturers can attract more customers and gain a competitive edge.

Recent developments:

In July 2021, the high-density polyethylene pond liner light product line has been launched by Industrial Plastics. A suitable option for small to large residential as well as business pond liner applications is the current liner’s Lite variant.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pond liners market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the pond liners industry based on Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester, and Polyethylene), End-use industry (potable water, floating baffles, oil spill containment, and others), across several regions.

Pond Liners Market Segmentation Analysis:

By End-use Industry:

Potable Water

Floating Baffles

Oil Spill Containment

Other

By Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber

Polyurea

Polyester

Polyethylene

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

