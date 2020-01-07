Pondera Solutions Named to 2020 GovTech 100 List for 5th Consecutive Year

Breaking News
FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pondera Solutions is honored to be named to the GovTech 100 for 2020 for the 5th consecutive year. 

The annual list, created by Government Technology News in 2016, compiles the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies.

Dustin Haisler, the Chief Innovation Officer at eRepublic says, “Pondera Solutions is one of 100 companies that represent the positive impact of bringing new technology to these complex problems in government. We look forward to following their continued success in 2020 and beyond.”

Pondera delivers advanced analytics and fraud detection to healthcare and government agencies across the country. Their solutions include fraud detection algorithms, geospatial and link analysis, temporal models to analyze emerging fraud trends and patterns, and case management to help their clients prosecute fraudsters and recover funds.  Pondera offers their services in Medicaid, SNAP, Tax, Commercial Healthcare, and more.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Government Technology Magazine for the important work that we do,” said Pondera CEO Jon Coss.  “We also want to commend the other excellent companies on the GovTech 100 who work hard every day to improve government services and the lives of millions of people.”

To learn more about Pondera, please visit www.ponderasolutions.com.

About Pondera

Pondera Solutions leverages advanced analytics, AI, and human intelligence to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in government and healthcare programs. Their core detection system, FraudCaster, helps their clients detect and prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in improper payments in Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and healthcare organizations.

Contact

Caryn Otto
(916) 389-7800
[email protected]

