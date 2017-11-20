Vieremä, Finland, 2017-11-20 12:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



PONSSE PLC FINANCIAL CALENDAR 20 NOVEMBER 2017

Ponsse Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Ponsse Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2018:

Financial statements 2017 13 February 2018

Interim report Q1, January-March 17 April 2018

Interim report Q2, January-June 7 August 2018

Interim report Q3, January-September 23 October 2018

Ponsse Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting in Vieremä on 9 April 2018. Ponsse Plc’s Board of Directors will summon the Meeting at a later date. The Annual Report for 2017 will be published during the week starting on March 12, 2018 on the company’s homepage.

All financial reports will be published in Finnish and in English.

Ponsse observes a silent period which starts at the end of the reporting quarter and ends to the publication of the respective quarterly or annual results.

Vieremä, 20 November 2017

PONSSE PLC

Juho Nummela, President and CEO

Petri Härkönen, CFO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Petri Härkönen, CFO, tel. +358 20 768 8608

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.ponsse.com

Ponsse Plc specialises in the sales, production, maintenance and technology of cut-to-length method forest machines and is driven by genuine interest in its customers and their business operations. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customers’ needs.

The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgrén in 1970, and it has been a leader in timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The company’s shares are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic List.