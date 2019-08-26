Breaking News
Pony.ai collaborates with Toyota for future of autonomous mobility

Pony.ai Lexus Autonomous Vehicle

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pony.ai and Toyota are teaming up on an autonomous driving pilot to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles. Together, the companies will explore a variety of possibilities to provide safe mobility services for all.

Pony.ai is the leading autonomous driving technology company in China, with a mission to revolutionize the future of transportation by building the safest and most reliable solution for autonomous mobility. Since late 2018, Pony.ai has been testing its robotaxi pilot service, PonyPilot, starting with Guangzhou, making it the first company to launch a robotaxi operation and offer autonomous rides to the general public in China. In June 2019, the company also obtained a robotaxi operation permit in California, demonstrating its ambition and commitment to mobility services at a global scale.

Toyota is the global automotive leader with over 10 million in annual vehicle sales worldwide and a vision of bringing the joy and freedom of movement to all. With an aim to become a mobility company firmly rooted in China, Toyota will accelerate its business in China via collaboration with selected Chinese companies while continuing to contribute to the development of Chinese society.

Autonomous driving technology is the key to creating a better transportation system and delivering value to the lives of many. Through such collaborations, Toyota and Pony.ai are accelerating the arrival of a safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable mobility future for all.

About Pony.ai
Pony.ai is a startup co-located in China and in Silicon Valley focused on building the safest and most reliable autonomous driving technology. Founded in late 2016, Pony.ai has raised roughly $300 million as of April 2019 from renowned investors including Sequoia Capital China, IDG Capital, Legend Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, ClearVue Partners, Eight Roads (proprietary investment arm of Fidelity Investments), among others, making it the most valuable autonomous driving startup in China.

