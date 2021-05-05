Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pool Corporation Announces Voting Results for Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Pool Corporation Announces Voting Results for Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

COVINGTON, La., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that at POOLCORP’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 4, 2021, stockholders elected Peter D. Arvan, Timothy M. Graven, Debra S. Oler, Manuel J. Perez de la Mesa, Harlan F. Seymour, Robert C. Sledd, John E. Stokely and David G. Whalen to serve as directors for the ensuing year.

The voting results on the other proposals for this year’s meeting are as follows:

  • ratification of the retention of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm of the company for the 2021 fiscal year; and
  • approval of the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement (the advisory say-on-pay vote).

At the annual meeting, Mr. Stokely, Chairman of the Board, commented, “The Board strives to ensure that there are no gaps in director skills and abilities. Our Board members are very experienced and have a successful track record of performance in many areas. On behalf of the Board and POOLCORP’s management team, I would also like to acknowledge the strength and resiliency of our employees. Through their dedication, perseverance and adaptability, they have delivered outstanding results to our customers and communities amidst numerous challenges. We are all looking forward to what 2021 holds and are thankful for our strong team.”

On the retirement of Andrew W. Code (“Andy”), Mr. Stokely commented, “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Andrew W. Code who is retiring as a director in connection with today’s annual meeting of shareholders. Andy has served as a director of Pool Corporation since 1993 and has been the company’s longest serving director. We wish Andy well in his retirement and express our sincerest appreciation for his contributions and guidance throughout his years of service.”

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2020 Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.