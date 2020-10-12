Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pool Corporation Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary of IPO

Pool Corporation Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary of IPO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Also notes addition to S&P 500® Index

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) celebrates the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO) today. The company also noted its addition to the S&P 500 stock index, effective on October 7, 2020.

Initially listed as SCP Pool Corporation on October 12, 1995, the company changed its name to Pool Corporation in 2006. Since its listing, Pool Corporation’s market value has grown to nearly $14 billion, providing a return to initial shareholders of 485 times, which is a compound annual growth rate of 28% in total shareholder return (TSR). POOL’s TSR over the period ranks it 2nd among approximately 1700 U.S. listed companies that have been publicly traded for over 25 years, surpassing the performance of many well-known companies. For perspective, an investment of $10,000 at POOL’s IPO would be worth over $4.8 million today, including dividend reinvestment.

Over this 25-year period, Pool Corporation has grown from annual sales of $161 million from 44 sales centers located in 22 states to sales of $3.2 billion from over 375 sales centers employing over 4,500 people located in 39 states, 1 United States territory and 11 foreign countries. POOL is a Fortune 1000 company, a member of the Russell 1000® Index and is now a S&P 500® Index stock. Since becoming a publicly traded company, Pool Corporation has returned over $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

“Pool Corporation’s success over its 25-year history as a public company has been extraordinary by just about every measure,” stated Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO. “We are privileged to be part of a vibrant, growing industry contributing to the family-friendly and safe enjoyment of outdoor living environments all around the world. Our success has been realized through the collective efforts and contributions of our dedicated employees as they serve the needs of our customers and vendors.   The addition of our company to the S&P 500 Index is an external validation of our long-term approach of intense focus on the continuous improvement in our business. We celebrate these milestones together and look ahead to meeting the opportunities and challenges to come.”

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.