COVINGTON, La., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

“Implementing and executing operating practices that contribute to healthy, safe surroundings and a diverse, inclusive working environment is critical to our ongoing success as an organization and as a member of the communities in which we live and work. Together, we are shaping a brighter, more sustainable future in our continual pursuit of creating exceptional value, returns and opportunities,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

We are pleased to publish our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report. This year’s report further demonstrates our commitment to transparency on environmental and social topics and highlights our progress made in 2023 on our initiatives to be a positive contributor to the communities where we operate. We are proud of the achievements that we have made this year, including expanded Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions disclosures using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, a leading framework that identifies important environmental, social and governance topics most relevant to stakeholders. This year’s report also contains additional human capital metrics about our workforce.

While we do much to enrich backyard living for families, we also support many environments “Where Outdoor Living Comes to Life.” Launched in 2021, our Swimpact! program is a testament to our dedication to our communities and to the belief that every child deserves to learn how to swim. Swimpact! has sponsored swimming lessons and water safety training for 42,000 children and has also sponsored trainings for roughly 3,000 lifeguards. Through our partnership with the YMCA, we are helping create a safer future for communities and producing a ripple effect of empowerment.

Please visit http://poolcorp.com/responsibility to view POOLCORP’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report and 2023 SASB Appendix.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 440 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

