Home / Top News / Pool Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Results and Increases 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Results and Increases 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Highlights

  • Record net sales of $1.4 billion, up 33% from Q1 2021
  • Operating income of $235.7 million, up 83% from Q1 2021 with a 450 bps improvement in operating margin
  • Q1 2022 diluted EPS of $4.41, an increase of 82% from Q1 2021
  • Annual earnings guidance increased to $18.34 – $19.09 per diluted share from previous range of $17.19 – $17.94

______________________

COVINGTON, La., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported record results for the first quarter of 2022 and increased its 2022 earnings guidance.

“The first quarter of 2022 proved to be another for the record books, marking our 36th consecutive quarter of historic revenue growth. Healthy contractor backlogs and robust demand for outdoor living products continued to drive net sales growth, and our focus on capacity creation and operating efficiency generated solid operating margin improvement and outstanding bottom line results. Throughout the quarter, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints persisted, but our skilled execution allowed us to deliver remarkable results once again. I am proud of our POOLCORP teams around the world, who continue to demonstrate resilience in a rapidly evolving global environment,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Net sales increased 33% in the first quarter of 2022 to a record $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This year’s sales growth was realized on top of an impressive 57% sales growth in the prior year period. Base business sales grew 26%. The increase in our sales reflects continued strong demand for outdoor living products in addition to elevated price inflation of approximately 10% to 12%. Sales also benefited approximately 5% from both a pull forward of customer early buys and an extra selling day in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased 49% to a record $447.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $301.1 million in the same period of 2021. Base business gross profit improved 38% over the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin increased 330 basis points to 31.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 28.4% in the first quarter of 2021. Base business gross margin increased 270 basis points. Our prior year strategic initiative to build inventory benefited our gross margin in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) increased 23% to $211.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $172.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Our operating expenses have increased as we expand our workforce and reward our employees through performance-based compensation. Other incremental operating expense increases relate to growth-driven facility and freight costs and increased investments in our digital transformation initiatives. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses decreased to 15.0% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 16.2% in the same period of 2021.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2022 increased 83%, on top of 263% growth in the prior year period. Operating income was $235.7 million compared to $129.0 million in the same period in 2021. Operating margin was 16.7% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 12.2% in the first quarter of 2021. Base business operating margin was 16.5%, up 430 basis points from the prior year period.

We recorded a $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a tax benefit of $4.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, realized in the same period of 2021.

Net income increased 82% to $179.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $98.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share increased 82% to $4.41 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.42 in the same period of 2021. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share was $4.23 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.32 in the first quarter of 2021.

On the balance sheet at March 31, 2022, total net receivables, including pledged receivables, increased 39% compared to March 31, 2021, driven by our sales growth and recent acquisitions. Inventory levels increased 68% to $1.6 billion compared to March 31, 2021. We increased our purchasing beginning in the second half of 2021 to alleviate the impact of longer lead times from our vendors and ensure product availability for our customers. Our inventory balance also reflects impacts from inflation and recent acquisitions. Total debt outstanding was $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, a $1.1 billion increase from total debt at March 31, 2021. We utilized debt proceeds to fund investments in working capital and our 2021 acquisitions.

Net cash used in operations was $208.1 million in the first three months of 2022 compared to net cash provided by operations of $77.1 million in the first three months of 2021. The decrease in our operating cash flows was driven by incremental net working capital outflows, which reflect increased inventory purchases and other working capital changes due to our sales growth and recent acquisitions. In addition, our operating cash flows were impacted by federal tax payments of $79.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, which were allowed to be deferred and included in accrued expenses and other liabilities at December 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the addendum to this release) increased 78% to $249.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $140.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

“We are raising our annual earnings guidance range to $18.34 to $19.09 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.18, to reflect our confidence in our industry’s dynamics, which supports the sustained momentum and long-term growth of our business. Our previous earnings guidance range was $17.19 to $17.94, including an estimated $0.19 tax benefit. As we dive into the 2022 swimming pool season, we remain focused on our operating priorities and delivering a best-in-class customer experience,” said Arvan.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 414 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent to which home-centric trends will continue, accelerate or reverse; the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in the economy, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market or inflation rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:
Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
    2022       2021  
Net sales $ 1,412,650     $ 1,060,745  
Cost of sales   965,461       759,614  
Gross profit   447,189       301,131  
Percent   31.7 %     28.4 %
       
Selling and administrative expenses   211,466       172,100  
Operating income   235,723       129,031  
Percent   16.7 %     12.2 %
       
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   5,198       2,582  
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings   230,525       126,449  
Provision for income taxes   51,322       27,869  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   58       75  
Net income $ 179,261     $ 98,655  
       
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: (1)      
Basic $ 4.46     $ 2.45  
Diluted $ 4.41     $ 2.42  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   39,932       40,215  
Diluted   40,392       40,846  
       
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.80     $ 0.58  

(1) Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $178.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 239,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    March 31,   March 31,     Change  
    2022   2021     $   %  
                         
Assets                      
Current assets:                      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,365   $ 27,078   $ 8,287     31 %
  Receivables, net (1)   195,951     122,938     73,013     59  
  Receivables pledged under receivables facility   483,976     364,664     119,312     33  
  Product inventories, net (2)   1,641,155     977,228     663,927     68  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   42,310     25,390     16,920     67  
Total current assets   2,398,757     1,517,298     881,459     58  
                         
Property and equipment, net   180,504     109,830     70,674     64  
Goodwill   688,350     267,914     420,436     157  
Other intangible assets, net   310,848     11,854     298,994     2,522  
Equity interest investments   1,184     1,305     (121 )   (9)  
Operating lease assets   260,285     209,036     51,249     25  
Other assets   42,213     24,456     17,757     73  
Total assets $ 3,882,141   $ 2,141,693   $ 1,740,448     81 %
                         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                      
Current liabilities:                      
  Accounts payable $ 685,946   $ 634,998   $ 50,948     8 %
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   179,552     134,670     44,882     33  
  Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   21,265     12,409     8,856     71  
  Current operating lease liabilities   71,685     61,265     10,420     17  
Total current liabilities   958,448     843,342     115,106     14  
                         
Deferred income taxes   40,944     31,134     9,810     32  
Long-term debt, net   1,483,808     420,762     1,063,046     253  
Other long-term liabilities   32,940     38,945     (6,005 )   (15)  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   191,723     149,582     42,141     28  
Total liabilities   2,707,863     1,483,765     1,224,098     82  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,174,278     657,928     516,350     78  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,882,141   $ 2,141,693   $ 1,740,448     81 %

(1)   The allowance for doubtful accounts was $6.0 million at March 31, 2022 and $4.7 million at March 31, 2021.
(2)   The inventory reserve was $19.8 million at March 31, 2022 and $13.7 million at March 31, 2021.

POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended        
    March 31,        
    2022       2021       Change  
Operating activities                  
Net income $ 179,261     $ 98,655     $ 80,606    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                  
  Depreciation   7,663       6,884       779    
  Amortization   2,192       421       1,771    
  Share-based compensation   3,657       3,837       (180 )  
  Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   (58 )     (75 )     17    
  Other   5,777       2,723       3,054    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:                  
  Receivables   (303,400 )     (199,672 )     (103,728 )  
  Product inventories   (306,582 )     (200,185 )     (106,397 )  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   (23,330 )     (5,507 )     (17,823 )  
  Accounts payable   287,449       369,665       (82,216 )  
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (60,738 )     367       (61,105 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (208,109 )     77,113       (285,222 )  
                   
Investing activities                  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired         (683 )     683    
Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds   (9,159 )     (8,839 )     (320 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (9,159 )     (9,522 )     363    
                   
Financing activities                  
Proceeds from revolving line of credit   564,288       342,500       221,788    
Payments on revolving line of credit   (604,960 )     (308,656 )     (296,304 )  
Proceeds from term loan under credit facility   250,000             250,000    
Proceeds from asset-backed financing   155,000       110,000       45,000    
Payments on asset-backed financing   (50,000 )     (125,000 )     75,000    
Payments on term facility   (2,313 )     (2,313 )        
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   10,277       4,280       5,997    
Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   (784 )     (3,740 )     2,956    
Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration   (1,374 )     (362 )     (1,012 )  
Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans   3,135       2,912       223    
Payments of cash dividends   (32,132 )     (23,299 )     (8,833 )  
Purchases of treasury stock   (62,420 )     (71,516 )     9,096    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   228,717       (75,194 )     303,911    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (405 )     553       (958 )  
Change in cash and cash equivalents   11,044       (7,050 )     18,094    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   24,321       34,128       (9,807 )  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,365     $ 27,078     $ 8,287    
 

ADDENDUM

Base Business

The following table breaks out our consolidated results into the base business component and the excluded component (sales centers excluded from base business):

(Unaudited)   Base Business   Excluded   Total
(in thousands)   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,   March 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net sales   $ 1,328,126     $ 1,057,782     $ 84,524     $ 2,963     $ 1,412,650     $ 1,060,745  
                         
Gross profit     413,278       300,439       33,911       692       447,189       301,131  
Gross margin     31.1 %     28.4 %     40.1 %     23.4 %     31.7 %     28.4 %
                         
Operating expenses     193,927       171,285       17,539       815       211,466       172,100  
Expenses as a % of net sales     14.6 %     16.2 %     20.8 %     27.5 %     15.0 %     16.2 %
                         
Operating income (loss)     219,351       129,154       16,372       (123 )     235,723       129,031  
Operating margin     16.5 %     12.2 %     19.4 %   (4.2)        %     16.7 %     12.2 %
                                             

We have excluded the following acquisitions from our base business results for the periods identified:

Acquired

 

Acquisition
Date

   Net
Sales Centers
Acquired		  

Periods
Excluded
Porpoise Pool & Patio, Inc.   December 2021   1   January – March 2022
Wingate Supply, Inc.   December 2021   1   January – March 2022
Vak Pak Builders Supply, Inc.   June 2021   1   January – March 2022
Pool Source, LLC   April 2021   1   January – March 2022
TWC Distributors, Inc.   December 2020   10   January – February 2022 and January – February 2021

When calculating our base business results, we exclude sales centers that are acquired, closed or opened in new markets for a period of 15 months. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months of operations, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first three months of 2022.

December 31, 2021 410
New locations 4
March 31, 2022 414

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments (recoveries) and equity in earnings or loss in unconsolidated investments.  Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.
  
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended
(in thousands)   March 31,
      2022       2021  
Net income $ 179,261     $ 98,655  
  Add:          
  Interest and other non-operating expenses (1)   5,198       2,582  
  Provision for income taxes   51,322       27,869  
  Share-based compensation   3,657       3,837  
  Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net   (58 )     (75 )
  Depreciation   7,663       6,884  
  Amortization (2)   1,977       340  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,020     $ 140,092  

(1) Shown net of losses on foreign currency transactions of $76 and $13 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and includes amortization of deferred financing costs as discussed in Note 2 below.

(2) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $215 and $81 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

